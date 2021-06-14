Mary Helen Palmer Morefield, age 77, of Clarksville, Virginia passed away on Monday, June 7, 2021. She was born June 22, 1943 and was the daughter of the late Roy Davis Parrett and the late Thelma Helen Wilson Parrett. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, James Palmer; second husband, William Morefield; and her sister, Peggy French. Mary is survived by her two daughters, Gale Palmer Waters (David) of Shelby, NC and Susan Palmer Wootton of Clarksville, VA; grandchildren, Jaime Helms of Charlotte, NC, Natalie Putnam (Clay) of Shelby, NC, Brittany Padgett (Jason) of Shelby, NC, Clayton Wootton (Aimee) of Chase City, VA, Emily Dow of Clarksville, VA, and Kayla Wootton of Skipwith, VA; and great-grandchildren, Carleigh Turner, Gray Sullivan, Spencer Putnam, Braxton and Palmer Padgett, Chasity and Cole Wootton, Hayden, Peyton, and R.J. Dow, and Aaryn and Alyza Watson. She is also survived by her brother, Charles Parrett (Carolyn); sisters, Lois Dennis (Bud) and Edith Williamson; several nieces and nephews; a bonus daughter, Pam Lasher; and best friend, Arlene Langford. Mary was a member of Bethel Baptist Church in Boydton, VA. She drove a school bus for Mecklenburg County Public Schools, retired from Burlington Industries and then was a Certified Nurse Assistant. She was a life time member and past president of the Chase City Rescue Squad and Ladies Auxiliary, where she devoted so much of her time. She enjoyed serving and helping her community and others. She loved her family and friends and loved watching Jeopardy. Visitation was held from 6:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m., Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at Newcomb Allgood Funeral Home. Graveside services were held at 11 a.m., Thursday, June 10, 2021 at the Wylliesburg Evangelical Presbyterian Church Cemetery with Reverend Willis Hester officiating. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions in Mary’s memory to the Alzheimer’s Association (act.alz.org), 225 N. Michigan Avenue, Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.newcomballgoodfh.com. Newcomb Allgood Funeral Home in Chase City will be handling the arrangements.
