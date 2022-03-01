Linda Davenport Morton of Buffalo Junction, VA, passed away on Saturday, February 26, 2022, at the age of 73. Born in Greensboro, NC, on March 30, 1948, she was the daughter of the late Walter Davenport, Sr. and Olive Castella Bailiff, who survives. Linda owned and operated the Galleria on the Lake and was an avid supporter of local artisans. Additionally, she was a strong champion of the community, serving as a long-time secretary of the Lake Country Chamber of Commerce. Linda was an avid reader, lover of animals and an active member of her church, St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church.
She is survived by her husband, John Edward Morton; son, Eric Ashley Saunders (Alyssa); grandsons, Dylan and Christopher as well as her brother, Walter Davenport, Jr.
A memorial service will be held at 2 P.M. on Thursday, March 3, 2022, at St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church with the Reverend Susan Grimm officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be considered to the Lake Country SPCA, P.O. Box 14, Clarksville, VA, 23927.
Online condolences may be expressed at wclfh.com. Watkins Cooper Lyon Funeral Home is caring for the family.