Guanda Juanita Rolfe age 83, of Chase City, passed away June 6, 2022.She was the widow of Pete Rolfe and a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church. Surviving is her sister, Carolyn Roach; niece, Beverly Guthrie; and nephew, David Wayne Arrington. Graveside services were held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday at Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery. Wood Funeral Service is serving the family. Condolences may be expressed at www.woodfuneralservice.com.
