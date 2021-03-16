Susan Hall Joines passed away peacefully March 13, 2021 at the age of 72. Susan was born on July 6, 1948 to the late Roy and Edna (Carter) Hall. She was a 1966 graduate of Bluestone High School in Skipwith, Virginia and a member of Bethel Baptist Church. Susan was an avid collector of angel figurines, loved watching hummingbirds outside her window, and never met a stranger. She was an employee of The News Progress in Chase City, Virginia for 27 years. Susan is survived by her husband, Carl E. Joines of the home. She is also survived by her daughter, Angela Flynn Tuck of Chase City, Virginia and her stepson Brian E. Joines (Shannon) of Oxford, North Carolina; three grandchildren, Cody Dylan Tuck of Chase City, Virginia, Morgan Grey and Owen Michael Joines both of Oxford, North Carolina. Susan is predeceased by her beloved Pomeranian “Casper”.
Due to covid restrictions, services will be private
Wood Funeral Service is serving the family. Condolences may be expressed at www.woodfuneralservice.com.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Lake Country SPCA.