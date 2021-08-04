Joe Ann Spurlock Bacon, age 80, of Highland Springs, Virginia passed away Tuesday, July 27, 2021. She was born March 24, 1941 in Lunenburg County, Virginia and was the daughter of the late Virginia Maylon Spurlock. Joe Ann is survived by her son William Joe Bacon; three brothers, Gene Spurlock (Jeri), James Dale Spurlock and Jackie Spurlock (Connie); sister, Reva Spurlock Mitchell; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was a member of Salem Christian Church in Fort Mitchell, Virginia. Joe Ann retired after 45 years of service from the Commonwealth of Virginia Department of Corrections. Graveside services were held at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 31, 2021 at Salem Christian Church Cemetery in Fort Mitchell with Reverend Herman Newcomb officiating. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions in Joe Ann’s memory to Salem Christian Church, c/o Arlene Newcomb, 871 Mount Mitchell Road, Drakes Branch, VA 23937. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.newcomballgoodfh.com. Newcomb Allgood Funeral Home in Chase City, Virginia will be handling the arrangements.
