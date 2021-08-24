Stephen Guy Scott, age 46, of Chase City, Virginia passed away Wednesday, August 18, 2021. He was born June 30, 1975 in Halifax County, Virginia. He was preceded in death by his father, Roscoe Bruce “Butch” Scott. Stephen is survived by his mother, Ruby Jane Lenhart Scott; daughter, Shelby Scott-Bullock (James); granddaughter, Vada Scott-Bullock; brother, Jimmy Scott (Phyllis); and special friend, Trisherl “T.T.” Toone. He was a member of Friendship United Methodist Church and a former member of the Chase City Rescue Squad. A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m., August 28, 2021 at Friendship United Methodist Church with Reverend Jim Fry officiating. Inurnment will follow in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions in his memory to the Chase City Rescue Squad, 355 Mecklenburg Drive, Chase City, Virginia 23924. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.newcomballgoodfh.com. Newcomb Allgood Funeral Home in Chase City will be handling the arrangements.
