Dr. Neal Blackwell passed away at his home in Chase City, VA on Friday, March 19, 2021. Neal was loved by his many friends, professional colleagues and his large, extended family. He even spent considerable time researching his ancestry to locate and befriend previously unknown family members. Neal was known for his fun and clever personality and often described as one of the most selfless, compassionate, and thoughtful persons you could know. Neal grew up in Chase City, Virginia and earned a B.S and M.S. in Agricultural Engineering, and a PhD in Environmental Science and Engineering, from Virginia Tech University. He was an Army-wide Subject Matter Expert in Computational Heat Transfer and stationed outside of Washington, DC. As an essential civilian employee, he worked in the US Army Night Vision and Electronic Sensors Directorate. He made extensive use of the Department of Defense supercomputers, solving complex challenges for the Army. Neal was also a member of the American Society of Mechanical Engineers, SPIE (The International Society for Optics and Photonics), and Sigma Xi (The Scientific Research Honor Society). Neal was a man with a very strong faith in Christ, and his faith was evident to all. For many years, he attended First Baptist Church in Chase City, VA, but in recent years, he called Olive Branch Baptist Church in La Crosse, VA his church home. Neal loved playing in the praise band at Olive Branch Baptist Church. He was an avid Christian music lover and was a founding member of the New Project Band, and performed for youth conferences and retreats in Virginia and Maryland. His parents Elwood and Nancy Blackwell of Chase City, VA precede Neal in death. Neal is survived by his only living Aunt – Marie Lewis, of Raleigh, NC and 1st cousins Bobby Harris of FL, and Billy (Shirley) Harris of FL, Buddy Brownd of NC, Diane Rains of TX, Larry (Teresa) Blackwell of NC, Gail (Mike) Cogdill of NC, Susan (Skip) Liles of NC, Ann (Milt) Hodges of NC, Dale (Debbie) Blackwell of NC, Joan (Milo) Gibbs of NC, Robert (Vera) Bradsher of NC, Joy Blackwell of TX, Mark (Kristin) Blackwell of NC, Cindy (Mickey) Buffaloe of NC, Phyllis Blackwell of NC, Karl (Jennifer) Lewis of NC, Forest (Dona) Blackwell of NC, Keith (Mary Jane) Lewis of NC, Gwen (Larry) Harris of NC, Karen (Daryl) McCarthy of NC, Kaye (Don) Berg of GA, Kirsten (Pete) Spirakis of NC, and Phyllis Smith Jackson, and many 2nd cousins he adored.
Services were held at Olive Branch Baptist Church on Saturday, March 27, 2021 at 10 am, 5223 Blackridge Rd. La Crosse, VA 23950
Burial Service was held at Mountain Creek Baptist Church Cemetery on Saturday, March 27, 2021 at 1 pm, 2187 Mountain Creek Rd.Oxford, NC 27565 .Donations can be made to Olive Branch Baptist Church. Wood Funeral Service, Chase City, is serving the family. Condolences may be expressed at www.woodfuneral service.com