Mary Phillips Martin, of Red Oak, VA, passed away on Friday, December 25, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Lewis E. Martin III; three sons, David O. Daly, Jr. and Kenneth M. Daly, and James H. Daly; a daughter, Sharon Daly Chiles; two half-sisters, Dorothy Overby and Alice Stovall; a half-brother, Sam Phillips, Jr.; six grandchildren, Beth Pulliam, Matthew Daly, Jason Daly, Starr Daly, Torin Daly, Eric Daly; and seven great grandchildren, Sidney Foster, Summerlyn Pulliam, Jacob Daly, Jeremy Daly, Tori Lynn Daly, Candace Daly, and McKenzie Daly..
A graveside funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, December 28, 2020 in the Hebron United Methodist Church Cemetery. Public viewing will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, December 27, 2020 at the Browning-Duffer Funeral Home in Keysville, VA. Due to COVID-19 restrictions masks and social distancing is required. The Browning-Duffer Funeral Home in Keysville, VA is in charge of the arrangements.