Lloyd Gray Whitten of Chase City, VA, passed away peacefully on October 31, 2021. Lloyd was born on August 18, 1935, in Chase City, VA. After graduating in 1954 from Buckhorn High School in Union Level, VA, Lloyd enlisted in the United States Navy and was stationed in Norfolk, VA. Returning home, he married his high school sweetheart Hope Amelia Wilkins on December 1, 1957, at Mt. Horeb Baptist Church in Chase City. Lloyd was a life-long member of Mt. Horeb where he was a Trustee and Deacon. Lloyd was also the Sunday School Secretary for 63 years and served on many church committees. He especially enjoyed being on the Kitchen Committee where he would prepare and cook meals for the church on many occasions.
Lloyd was a farmer on his family farm all his life. Lloyd also worked at Burlington Industries in South Hill, at Thompson Electric in Chase City, and at Narricott and finally at Food Lion in South Hill. He also drove the Mecklenburg County Public Schools Governor’s School bus for many years from Bluestone High School to SVCC in Keysville until 2019.
Lloyd is survived by his three children, Stephen Whitten and his wife Sylvia of Chase City, VA, Timothy Whitten and his wife Dianna of Concord, NC, and Jane Whitten Allen and husband Michael of South Hill, VA. Surviving also are his grandchildren Jacob Whitten and his wife Amy of Chase City, VA, Sarah Jackson and husband Kyle of White Plains, VA, and Joshua Whitten and his wife Nicole of Chase City, VA., Zachary Whitten and his wife Kelsey and Richard Whitten, both of Concord, NC., Taylor Allen and Cabel Allen of Richmond, VA and Elizabeth (Lizzie) Allen of South Hill, VA. Also surviving are her great-grandchildren Connor Whitten, Hunter Whitten, Jackson Feild, Tucker Whitten, and Emmett Whitten. Surviving also is his brother-in-law Roland Wilkins and his wife Annie of Chase City, VA and several nieces and nephews. Lloyd was preceded in death by his wife, Hope, of 63 years, his parents Joshua Babcock Whitten and Elizabeth Ann Crowder Whitten of Chase City, VA, his brothers Clinton Whitten and George Whitten of Chase City, VA, and his sisters Frances W. Morris of Lynchburg, VA, and Helen W. Robertson of Chase City, VA.
The family will receive friends at all times at his home. Funeral services will be held at Mt. Horeb Baptist Church, 10077 Old Cox Road, Chase City, VA on Thursday, November 4 ,2021. Visitation will be at the church at 1:00 PM with the service at 2:00 PM. Burial will take place in the church cemetery with military honors after the service. Donations may be made to Mt. Horeb Baptist Church Cemetery Fund and mailed to Mt. Horeb Baptist Church, 10077 Old Cox Road, Chase City, VA 23924. Online condolences may be shared at www.farrarfuneralhome.net. Farrar Funeral Home is serving the Whitten family.