Mahalia Diona Townes, 26 of Clarksville, VA sadly departed this life on August 24, 2021. She was born in November 1994. She attended Mecklenburg County Schools, yet she’s a 2013 graduate of Halifax County High School.
She worked as a cashier with 7-Eleven where management, co-workers and customers enjoyed her presence. When not working she loved spending time with her daughters Harmony and Hope. Those that knew her, knew the girls’ names were fitting for them in her heart. She enjoyed messaging her cousins, reading, and sleeping.
Her memories will be cherished by her daughters: Harmony and Hope; grandmother: Barbara Townes; brother: Jonathan Townes; nephew: Jonathan Jr.; adoptive parents, Angela and Joel Yancey (2 sisters: Aniyah and Jomari). Three Aunts: Gail Townes, Jackie Townes, and Mary Townes. Three cousins raised as sisters: Brittany (Damione) Marrow, Ravin Townes and Bryannia (Paul) Wilson. Two younger cousins: Lyric & Damieyon Marrow. Godparents: Michelle Marrow and J ames Terry. Two extended family blessings: Kim Carson and Margaret Green.
She was preceded in death by her parents Martha Townes and David Wilkerson as well as her grandfather, Carl “Dooley” Townes.
A Candlelight Vigil will be held in honor of Mahalia Townes and the many Domestic Violence Victims on Friday, October 1, 2021, at 7-Eleven in Clarksville, VA at 7:30pm.
Memorials or donations may be made to the (Hope and Harmony Fund) at any Wells Fargo Banknationwide. You can make an on-going contribution or one time by cash, personal check, money orders, cashier’s checks or by using Zelle (associated email: hopeandharmonyfund@gmail.com).
The family of Mahalia Townes would like to extend their gratitude for all the thoughts, prayers and acts of kindness shown to them during this difficult time.