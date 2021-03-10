Frances Josephine Hite Carey, age 86, of Chase City, Virginia passed away on Sunday, March 7, 2021. She was born on January 13, 1935 in South Boston, Virginia. She was preceded in death by her husband, Russell Beverley Carey, Jr. She was the daughter of the late Noel Stanley Hite and the late Virginia Elizabeth Claiborne Hite of Buffalo Junction, Virginia. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Nellie H. “Peggy” Johnson and Annie Mae H. Cole; brother, Noel A. Hite; and her granddaughter, Shannon Carey. Frances is survived by her children, Beverly Carey of Chase City, Maxine Carey of Virginia Beach, Todd Carey (Gloria Bolick) of Chase City, and Grant Carey of Chase City; granddaughter, Kayla Gurley; two great-grandchildren, Makinsy Perry and Dominic Perry; and numerous nieces and nephews. Frances was a member of Bethel Baptist Church, Bethel Women’s Community Group, and the VFW Ladies Auxiliary in Clarksville, VA. She was a farmer and former employee at Craddock-Terry Shoe Factory. She loved gardening, flowers, sewing, crocheting, quilting and making clothes. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor Herman Newcomb and Pastor Rodney Spears II officiating. The family will receive family and friends following the service at the gravesite. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions in Frances’ memory to the Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 9040 Trottinridge Road, Chase City, VA 23924. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.newcomballgoodfh.com. Newcomb Allgood Funeral Home in Chase City, VA will be handling the arrangements.
