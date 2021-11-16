Virginia Newton Minnich

Virginia “Ginny” Newton Minnich, 81, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at Oak Lea Nursing Home in Harrisonburg.
Ginny was born on October 20, 1940 in Charlotte County to the late Harvey James Newton and Virginia Burton Newton, and raised on the family tobacco farm in Mecklenburg County.
Ginny was a 1961 graduate of Madison College. She was co-owner along with her husband of Automotive Supply in Harrisonburg. She was employed with and was deputy clerk in charge of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Virginia, Harrisonburg Division, where she retired in December of 1998 after 37 & 1⁄2 years of service. Virginia served the court and the entire legal community faithfully and efficiently in every aspect and exemplary model of a deputy clerk. She dedicated her working life to the operation of the Clerk’s office. She was a tireless worker and effective leader. In the 1970’s, Ginny was recognized as Secretary of the Year by the National Professional Secretary Association.
Ginny was united in marriage on May 18, 1962 to Ernest W. Minnich, whom she met while attending Madison College. For 43 years they made the trip from Harrisonburg to Chase City, VA every year for Christmas to be with her family as her family was most important to her.
She is also survived by her son, Ernest W. Minnich, II and Debra Gayle, her niece whom she helped raise. E.W., Debra, and Bill cared for Virginia in the home the last several years. She is also survived by her sister, Mary Davis of Chase City, VA. She leaves numerous nieces and nephews along with special friends, Jenni- fer Garrison, Jeff Newton, Steve Leach, Joyce Richardson, and Rhoda Burkholder.
She was preceded in death by her brother, James Newton and brother-in-law, William Davis.
Ginny was a member of the St. James United Methodist Church where for many years she made and donated beautiful quilts for the church auctions. Ginny enjoyed making and giving special handmade quilts and gifts to her family and friends.
She was a 4-H all star. She loved to sew. She loved her pets. She enjoyed genealogy, visiting lighthouses, and listening to Bluegrass and 50’s music. Her favorite NASCAR driver was David Pearson.
Friends may visit Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater anytime Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, to sign the guest register and pay their respects. The casket will be closed.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11 AM on Wednesday, Nov. 3rd, at St. Jacobs Spaders Cemetery in Mt. Crawford, with Pastors Sonny Hinkle and Ashley Isernhagen officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at Fridens Church where light refreshments will be served.
Appreciation is expressed to the staff at Oak Lea Nursing Home and to Virginia Snodgrass for their wonderful care and kindness shown to Ginny.
