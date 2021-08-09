On Monday, August 2, 2021, Nathan Wayne Ladd, loving father & son, passed away at the age of 21 in Chase City, VA. Nathan is survived by his parents, Lisa & Neal Jones; his father, Brian Ladd; grandparents, Doris Hutchins & Debbie Ladd; siblings, Damion, Alexis, Laneya, Jacob, Chris, Desirae, Jayden, Skylar, Shannon, Jessica, Joey & Scott; two beautiful children, Mason & Massie Ladd; niece, Ivy Lynn Marie Toombs; adoring aunts/uncles & a special family friend, Stevie McBride. Nathan enjoyed four wheeling, weight lifting & spending time with his family.
Memorial Services are pending at this time. Contributions can be made at https://gofund.me/e78e7580