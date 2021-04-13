Ronald Salmon Blackstock of Skipwith, VA, passed away on Monday, April 12, 2021, at the age of 81. Born in Chesterfield County, VA, on April 14, 1939, he was the son of the late Joe B. and Lille Salmon Blackstock. Ron was a retired U.S. Air Force veteran, serving for 20 years total, with some of his time served aboard Air Force One. Later he worked with the Halifax County School Board. He was a member at Liberty Baptist Church.
Ron is survived by 3 daughters, Kimberly White, Tamara Anstadt and Joanna Blackstock; brother, Thomas Blackstock and his wife, Ann, as well as their families. He is also survived by his fiancé and caregiver, Blair Stephens, and her children, Donna Tollerson (Steve), Tommy Hendrick, Shelby Tollerson (Leon) and their children, all who have been a supportive and loving family to Ron.
Funeral services with military honors by VFW Post 8163 of Clarksville will be held at Watkins Cooper Lyon Funeral Home on Wednesday, April 14, 2021 beginning at 2:00 pm, with Visitation starting one hour prior. The Reverends Nathan White and Mike Reynolds will officiate the service. Burial with military honors by American Legion Post 8 of South Boston will be held in Hunting Creek Baptist Church Cemetery in Nathalie, VA,following services in Clarksville, VA.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations to Hospice of Virginia-Farmville, Liberty Baptist Church or Hunting Creek Baptist Church be considered. Online condolences may be made at www.wclfh.com. The family is being served by Watkins Cooper Lyon Funeral Home, 703 Virginia Ave., Clarksville, VA.