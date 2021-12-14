Julia Anne Gillispie, age 92, affectionately known as “Juju”, of Chase City passed away December 10, 2021. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.
She was the widow of Roy Glenwood Gillispie. Surviving are her son and daughter-in-law, Glen and Lisa Gillispie; grandsons, Grayson Gillispie and wife, Kristen, Matthew Gillispie and Ashley Hairston; great grandchildren, Kaydence Gillispie, Jaxtyn Newton, Rylie Hairston, Harper Sage Gillispie; and faithful companion, “Hobo”.
Juju was employed with Mecklenburg Electric Cooperative for 10 years until Glen was born, and was also a substitute teacher. She was a long-time member of New Hope Baptist Church, having served as Church Historian, WMU member, Thank Offering Chairman, and VBS teacher.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 pm Tuesday at Woodland Mausoleum. Memorial contributions may be made to New Hope Baptist Church, 2526 New Hope Rd. Skipwith, Va. 23968. Wood Funeral Service is serving the family. Condolences may be ex- pressed at www.woodfuneralservice.com.