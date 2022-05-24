Sylvia Billingsley Morgan

Sylvia Ann Billingsley Morgan passed away unexpectedly at her home, in Webster, NC on May 13, 2022. Sylvia was born in Reidsville, NC and graduated from Reidsville Senior High School and received a BA in Journalism and English at East Carolina University in 1990 and a degree in Diagnostic Neurology at Southwestern Community College in1998. While working at Duke Energy in Charlotte, Sylvia met the love of her life and the father of her most precious joy, Kathleen. Sylvia and Neal were married in 2000, and Kathleen was born in 2002. Sylvia was caring, giving, compassionate, quick witted, and cared more about others than she did about herself. She was an adoring mother and wife, cherished daughter, and a selfless and loving sister and friend. One of her many joys had been working in the guidance office at Smoky Mountain High School, in Sylva, NC. Most recently, Sylvia discovered her love of plants and flowers, especially succulents, and developed a popular, independent business, “The Loopy Gnome.” In addition to her husband, Larry Neal Morgan, Jr and daughter Kathleen Carter Morgan of Harvest, Alabama, she leaves behind her parents, Jerry and Carolyn Billingsley of Clarksville, Va, and her sister and brother-in-law, Sheila and Simon Bergman of Winston Salem. She was preceded in death by her mother-in-law, Linda Buchanan and her father-in-law, Larry Neal Morgan. A private memorial will be held by the family and a celebration of life will be held sometime in the future. in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Sylvia’s name to Catman2, attn: Kaleb, 637 Bo Cove Road, Cullowhee, NC 28723; catman2.org.
Most Popular
Articles
- Suspect wanted in Daniel St. Homicide; SHPD seeking publics help
- Come learn about the new schools’ transition process!
- Proposed FY23 Budget moving forward
- Lakefest car show given a new name and location
- Council sets date for $5 million FY23 Budget hearing
- Dixie Youth begins new fundraiser
- Aggravated malicious wounding charge filed
- LaCrosse man charged with attempted 2nd degree murder in Chase City shooting
- Chittum missing since February from Bracey
- Colonial Center Galleries to Feature Works by Dawn Campbell
Images
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.