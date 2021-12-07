William David Nichols, age 70, of Victoria, Virginia passed away on Friday, December 3, 2021.
He was born September 4, 1951 in Oxford, North Carolina. He was preceded in death by his father, Fred Hudson Nichols; brother, James Nichols; and sister, Diane Nichols Parker. David is survived by his mother, Montie Bruce Nichols: brothers, John Nichols (Patty) of Danville, Tommy Nichols (Rhonda) of South Hill, and Norman Nichols of Chase City; sisters, Brenda N. Gholson of Chase City, Virginia N. Hendrick (Wayne) of South Hill, Shirley N. Ashworth of Chase City, and Karen N. Pennington (Pete) of Keysville; and numerous nieces and nephews.
David was a United States Army Veteran, a member of American Legion Post 43, and was a Meat Cutter for Lowes Foods in Chase City for many years.
Services will be private at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions in David’s memory to the Chase City Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 81, Chase City, VA 23924.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.newcomballgoodfh.com. Newcomb Allgood Funeral Home in Chase City will be handling the arrangements.