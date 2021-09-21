Roy Wade Stembridge of Wylliesburg, passed away September 17, 2021 at the age of 75. Wade was a Lifetime Member of the Bacon District Volunteer Fire Department, serving as Fire Chief since 1998. He had a passion for farming, rabbit dogs and serving his community. Wade was the widower of Patsy Stembridge. Surviving is his son, Will Stembridge, Daughter, Ashley Stembridge, grandchildren LeeAnne Stembridge and Landon Stembridge, and Alyssa Farrar; sister, Geraldine Quinn. Visitation was Sunday 5-8 p.m. at Bacon District Volunteer Fire Department Bingo Hall. Graveside services were held at 11 a.m. Monday at Wylliesburg Baptist Church. Memorial contributions may be made to Bacon District Vol. Fire Dept. P.O. Box 45 Wylliesburg, Va. 23976 Wood Funeral Service is serving the family. Condolences may be expressed at www.woodfuneralservice.com.
