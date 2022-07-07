Wayne Gray Shearin

Wayne Gray Shearin, age 79, of Chase City, Virginia passed away Saturday, July 2, 2022. He was born March 23, 1943 in Clarksville, Virginia and was the son of the late Willie Gray Shearin and the late Lena Belle Harris Shearin. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Sandra B. Shearin; son, Wayne Gray Shearin, Jr.; and two sisters, Carolyn Shearin and Patricia Shearin. He is survived by his daughter, Ellen S. Love (Paul); son, Christopher Shearin (Shelia); daughter-in-law, Lydia B. Shearin; grandchildren, Christin Dwiek, Brandon P. Love, Cindy Love, Wayne Dale Shearin, Ashley S. Davis, Marsha L. Shearin, and Jolene A. Shearin; sister, Linda Shearin; and numerous, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was a hard-worker and the owner and operator of Shearin Logging. He enjoyed working with his horses. Graveside services were be held at 11 a.m., Monday, July 4, 2022 at Bluestone Independent Baptist Church Cemetery, 6731 Highway 15, Clarksville, VA 23927. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Wayne's memory to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (www.stjude.org). Online condolences may be expressed at www.newcomballgoodfh.com. Newcomb Allgood Funeral Home in Chase City, Virginia will be handling the arrangements.