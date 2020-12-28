Doris Jones Ingram, loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother passed away on Thursday, December 24, 2020. She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Walter Ingram; five daughters, Susan Moody (Robert) of Skipwith, VA, Paula Colgate (Mark) of Skipwith, VA, Sally Hutcherson (Blake) of Gretna, VA, Genie Mitchell of Chesterfield, VA and Carroll Steele of Richmond, VA; fourteen grandchildren, Andy Moody, Amy Bell, Tommy Mitchell, Sara Mitchell, Brandon Steele, Tyler Steele, Emily Steele, Joshua Steele, Casey Franklin, Stephen Colgate, Kyle Colgate, Nick Colgate, Josh Hutcherson and Chelsey Hutcherson; and eighteen great-grandchildren, Alina, Aaron and Aidan Moody, Lilly and Jack Bell, Christopher and Layla Mitchell, Hunter McAden, Elan and Madeline Flowers, Chayse and Emma Steele, Kingston and Kashton Gregory, Everleigh Tucker, Katheryn and Jackson Nicholson, and Ellie Grace Hutcherson. Also surviving are her brothers, Mike Jones of Saxe, VA and Paul Jones, Jr. of Chase City, VA; sister, Charlotte Toombs of Red Oak, VA; and her special nephew, George “Jody” Ingram (Lisa). A graveside service was held on Sunday, December 27, 2020 at 3 p.m. at Ephesus United Methodist Church Cemetery, Clarksville, VA. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in Doris' memory to Ephesus United Methodist Church, c/o Ann Brankley, 2612 West Orgainsville Road, Clarksville, VA 23927. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.newcomballgoodfh.com. Newcomb Allgood Funeral Home in Chase City, VA will be handling the arrangements.
