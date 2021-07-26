Ruby Reese Chumney, wife of the late Robert Ward Chumney, passed away on Friday, July 23, 2021, at the age of 84. Born in Skipwith, VA, on May 4, 1937, she was the daughter of the late Hunter Woodward Reese and the late Floyd Ellington Reese. Ruby was one of three children; her brothers, Gene and Gordon Reese precede her in death. In addition to raising three children of her own, she worked as a sales clerk with O’Brien Drug Company for 33 years. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and especially loved taking her family places. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Chase City.
Ruby is survived by her children, Anita Barnes (David), Hunter Chumney (Vickie) and Connie Toone (Brian); grandchildren, Tamara Barnes, Chelsea Barnes, David Graham Barnes, Jeremy Smith, Chris Smith, Kimball Toone, Mario Toone and Skylar Stevens; great grandchildren, Sydney Smith, Skylar Stevens, Dylan Smith, Josh Smith, Megan Smith, Austin Smith, Coby Smith, Alexis Davis, and Kyah Rae Davis, as well as great-great grandchildren, Paisley Smith and Kizer Smith.
A graveside service was held at 2 P.M. on Sunday, July 25 at Woodland Mausoleum in Chase City. The Reverend Mike Reynolds officiated the service.
The family received friends at the home of Hunter Chumney.
In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions to Chase City Volunteer Fire Department or Chase City Rescue Squad. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.wclfh.com. The family is being served by Watkins Cooper Lyon Funeral Home, 703 Virginia Avenue, Clarksville, VA.