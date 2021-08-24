Ellyson Edmond Rush, Jr., age 86, of Wylliesburg, Virginia passed away Tuesday, August 17, 2021. He was born September 14, 1934 in Farmville, Virginia and was the son of the late Ellyson Edmond Rush, Sr. and the late Fern Dunn Reaves Rush. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Cynthia Ferguson Rush and his daughter, Karen Rush Dzula. He is survived by his daughters, Cynthia “Betsy” Rush, Christine Wallace (Timothy) and Alison Waymer; grandchildren, Joseph Balbaugh, Chrystal Lewis, Timothy Scott, Cameron Scott, Michael Wallace and Robin Wallace; great-grandchildren, William Taylor, James Lewis, Nicholas Lewis, Dalton Lewis, Avery Wallace and Kylee Wallace; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was a truck driver, a member of Wylliesburg Baptist Church, and a member of Bacon District Volunteer Fire Department for many years. A graveside service was held at 11 a.m., Friday, August 20, 2021 at Wylliesburg Baptist Church Cemetery with Reverend Billy Tatum officiating. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions in his memory to the Lake Country SPCA (lakecountryspca.org), 11764 Hwy 15, Clarksville, VA 23927. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.newcomballgoodfh.com. Newcomb Allgood Funeral Home in Chase City, Virginia will be handling the arrangements.
Most Popular
Articles
- July 2021 Mecklenburg County deeds
- School Board votes to end virtual program partnership
- Council approves Phase 1 of HWY 58 and Country Lane intersection project
- Nathan Wayne Ladd
- VCU Health makes vaccines mandatory for employees
- Sentara hosting vaccination clinic at Halifax High School August 24
- VDH’s Central Region Reports an Increase in Outbreaks at Childcare Facilities and Summer Camps
- Infant Aubrey Jolene Smith
- MacCallum More seeking aid for frame restoration
- Dance It Out earns safety certification
Images
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.