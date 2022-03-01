Ms. Theresa Gail Watson, age 52, of Keysville, Virginia, passed on February 28, 2022, at Lynchburg General Hospital.
Ms. Watson was born on December 8, 1969, in Virginia, to Aubrey Vernon Wilkerson and Peggy Jean Wilkerson.
Ms. Watson worked as a CNA for many years. In her spare time, Mrs. Watson enjoyed crafting and visiting the beach.
In addition to her parents, Ms. Watson is survived by her children, Bridget Woodard, Alexis Mullen, and Roman Burch and wife, Megan; siblings, Sharon Lacks and husband, Danny, Patricia Yurcaba and husband, Jeff, and Michael Wilkerson and wife, Diana. Also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews.
Browning-Duffer Funeral Service in Keysville, Virginia is respectfully serving the Watson family.