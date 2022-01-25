Aubrey Gilbert Wood, age 89, of Chase City, passed away January 14, 2022. He was a retired insurance agent with Monumental Life, a lifelong member of First Baptist Church, having served as deacon and Sunday School superintendent. Aubrey was a 69 year member of the Chase City Vol. Fire Dept. where he served 20 years as treasurer, and a former member of the Chase City Lions Club. Surviving is his wife of 69 years, Thelma Wood; son: Jerry Wood and wife Norma; daughter, Renee Price and husband, Ron; and granddaughter, Lauren Wood. Graveside services were held 2:00 pm Tuesday at Woodland Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Chase City Vol. Fire Dept. PO Box 595, Chase City, VA 23924. Wood Funeral Service is serving the family. Condolences may be expressed at www.woodfuneralservice.com.