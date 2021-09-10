Walter Bennett Smith born in Wylliesburg, VA June 1, 1936 - formerly of Richmond VA. Passed into enternal rest at 117 Cedar Court, Edgewater, FL on August 31, 2021.
Walter (W.B.) attended Randolph-Henry High School in Charlotte Court House, VA and studied at Virginia Comonwealth University.
He worked for a short while at the Craddock Terry Shoe factory in Chase City, VA. He then went into the U S Army-Signal Corp. Stationed in Germany from 1959 to 1962. There he learned skills that would benefit him in his future employment. After military service he moved to Richmond, VA. There he found employment with the Defense General Supply Center. He held the position of Chief Operations Officer of Defense, Logistics Agency. He retired from there with 20 plus years of service.
After retirement he moved to Florida. He loved being by the sea. He enjoyed fishing and gardening. He lived a happy and fulfilling life much loved by family and friends.
Preceded in death by his loving Father and Mother, Jay Henry Harvey Smith and Eva Hatcher Smith. His brother in-law Garnett Allen, Sister in-law Merle Royster Smith, Nephews Billy and Warren Napier and great nephew Trevor Bennett Smith.
He is survived by his loving son Jay Bennett Smith, daughter in-law Stacy Harper Smith and grand-daughters Carley and Kendall. Also his brother Jay Harvey Smith, his sisters Mary Jane Smith Allen and Kathleen Smith Coleman (Alfred), Nephews Ronald Bennett Card (Annette) and Josh Farley. Niece Jennifer Smith Palmer (Robert). Great Nephew Jay Christian Smith. Great nieces Jasmine Palmer and Breanna Card. Great Great niece Rebecca Parrish.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.