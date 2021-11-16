Jeanne Plunkett Beckett, M.D., 90, of Henrico, VA, died on November 8, 2021.
She is survived by Charles Austin Beckett, her loving and devoted husband of 62 years, their children, Julia, Craig, and Rachel, and their spouses Lewwy, Marianne, and Steve, and grandson, Austin.
Jeanne’s Christian training, baptism, and marriage occurred at Ginter Park Baptist Church in Richmond. Her education was at Thomas Jefferson High School, Westhampton College of the University of Richmond, the Medical College of Virginia, Baylor University Hospital, and Maryland University Medical School. She served with her husband and children as a missionary in East Pakistan (Bangladesh) and Taiwan, a medical consultant, and a physician. She served actively in her church and co-founded a non-profit mission ministry.
The graveside service will be in the Scottsburg, VA, Oakland Cemetery on Monday, November 15, 2021, at 2:00pm.
Arrangements are by Powell Funeral Home of South Boston, VA. A memorial service will be held at a later date at Ridge Baptist Church, 1515 Eastridge Road, Henrico, VA, 23229.