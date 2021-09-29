John H. Blankenship passed away on Saturday, September 18th at his home in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania.
Born July 6, 1931 in Chase City, Virginia, he was the youngest of six sons born to Junnie G and Addie M Blankenship. His parents and brothers predeceased him: Dellie, Grady, RayVon, Garland and Junnie, Jr.
After graduating from Chase City Virginia high school in 1948, he worked for Colonial Stores, Inc. He was inducted in the USAF in 1951 during the Korean War. He was sent to N.E. Missouri State Teachers College. Obtaining a top secret security clearance, he was assigned to the 4th AACS I & M squadron in Freising, Germany. Their mission was to design, install and maintain classified radar sites throughout the European Theatre and Africa.
In 1964 he founded Congressional Movers, Inc. in Washington, DC. Their fleet relocated Government and Military personnel within 15 Eastern states.
Retiring in 1993, he loved spending time with his four grandchildren. He also enjoyed traveling, reunions with his war buddies and ice fishing in Wisconsin. His favorite pastime was working in his vegetable and flower gardens.
He valued his love and friendship with both his brother and sister-in-laws, cousins, nieces and nephews. He never lost touch with his war buddy and best friend (now deceased) Fred Eckhoff of Lucedale, Mississippi.
Survivors include, his wife Shirley of 64 years, a son John H Blankenship, Jr., daughter Jodi Lynn Roze (Clint), four grandchildren: John H Blankenship III, Paige
Gillentine (Eric), Alexander Fisher (Ashley), Hannah Fisher (Logan) and great grandchildren: Cali Rose Fisher and Bradley Hayes Gillentine.
Services will be held at Wood Funeral Service in Chase City, Virginia and burial at Woodland Cemetery on Saturday, October 2nd at 2:00pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice in John’s name.
Wood Funeral Service is serving the family. Condolences may be expressed at www.woodfuneralservice.com.