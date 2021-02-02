Ethel Mae Pulley Davis, age 90, of Chase City, Virginia passed away on Tuesday, January 26, 2021. She was born October 5, 1930 in Brunswick County, Virginia. She was a retired cafeteria worker for Bluestone Middle School and Bluestone High School. She attended Friendship United Methodist Church in Chase City. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charlie Lee Davis and son, Keith Davis. Ethel is survived by her two sons, Ronnie Davis (Dotti) of Burlington, NC and Todd Davis (Neta) of Burlington, NC; daughter-in-law, Carole Davis; grandchildren, Sarah Davis, Leary Davis, Todd Davis, Jr. (Samantha), Trevor Davis (Olivia), and Jimmy Simpson (Natalie); and great-grandchildren, Madeline Davis, Paisley Davis, Jack Simpson and Drew Simpson. She is also survived by her two sisters, Rea Arrington and Rodesa Clary; several nieces and nephews; and her devoted friend, Lucy Rutledge. A private graveside service was held at 11 a.m., Saturday, January 30, 2021 at Woodland Cemetery in Chase City. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions in her memory to the Beacon Place, 2502 Summit Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27405. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.newcomballgoodfh.com. Newcomb Allgood Funeral Home in Chase City, VA will be handling the arrangements.
