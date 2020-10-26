Sherry Broughman Collier, age 54 of Wylliesburg, passed away October 20, 2020. Sherry was a member of Public Fork Christian Church, and a first-grade teacher at Chase City Elementary School. Teaching was her passion, her life, and her love. Sherry was a ray of sunshine and full of life. She was proceeded in death by her husband Gary Collier. Surviving are her step daughter Sara Thomas (Travis); her mother Juanita Crute; sister Theresa Griles (John); niece Brittany Card (Steven); 3 grandchildren, Addison, Gabriel, and Elijah, and her 2 fur babies, Bear and Bentley. Sherry was also proceeded in death by her father, James Broughman and stepfather Joe Crute. A graveside service was held 2:00pm Saturday at Public Fork Christian Church Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Public Fork Christian Church Building Fund, 1720 Jeb Stuart Highway, Red Oak VA, 23964. Wood Funeral Service is serving the family. Condolences may be expressed at www.woodfuneralservice.com.
Most Popular
Articles
- Face-to-face for secondary students unlikely this semester
- MacCallum More to Host 2nd Annual Garden Gift Gala
- One new death due to COVID in Mecklenburg
- Supervisors delay decision on courthouse statue until a full board is present
- Lee Orell Lenhart, Sr.
- Mecklenburg County Deeds for September 2020
- VCU Health CMH Welcomes New Board Member
- Melissa Napier Parks
- Gary Owen "Gut" Bratten
- $22 Million established for statewide vaccination program when COVID vaccine approved
Images
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.