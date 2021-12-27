Lester Insley Sutphin of Boydton, husband of the late Kathleen Adams Sutphin, passed away on December 21, 2021 at the age of 93. Born in Floyd County VA on June 1, 1928, he was the son of the late Roy Harrison and Olya Lester Sutphin.
After serving two years in the US Army, Les graduated from Virginia Tech in 1952 with a degree in Forestry. He spent his career with the Army Corps of Engineers, retiring as Resource Manager at John H. Kerr Reservoir after 40 years. He was proud of the facilities and programs that he helped develop but especially of the many people that he mentored and considered his Corps family.
Les loved Mecklenburg County and served on town council, the social services board, and other community organizations during his 64 years in Boydton. He treasured his lifelong friends and neighbors there and at Kinderton and Mecklenburg Country Clubs.
Les is survived by sons Lester I. (Lee) Sutphin, Jr. and wife, Anne Edmunds Sutphin of Richmond and Harrison Adams Sutphin and wife, Anne Marlow
Sutphin of Charlottesville; his grandchildren William Sutphin (Meredith), Eliza- beth Isaacs (Kevin), Peter Sutphin (Andrea), Christian and Harrison Sutphin; great-grandchildren Wyatt and Walker Sutphin and Harrison Isaacs; sisters Jean Huffman (Lloyd), and Carolyn Bishop; sisters-in-law Nancy Seek, Martha Adams and Barbara Adams; and 15 nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister Arlene Paitsel.
A celebration of Les’s life will be held this spring and announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in his memory to Boydton Life Station (PO Box 182, Boydton, VA 23917) or Boydton United Methodist Church (P.O. Box 381, Boydton, VA 23917). Online condolences may be expressed at wclfh. com. Watkins Cooper Lyon Funeral Home is serving the family.