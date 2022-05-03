Mary Etta Allen Brown, 89, of Stafford VA, transitioned on April 28, 2022. Mary was born in Skipwith VA, on May 11, 1932, to the late Isaac Allen and Cora Hutcheson Allen. She leaves to cherish her memories, her children Errol Stanley Brown (Mary) and Saundra Oliver (Samuel); 5 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandchild, and a host of other relatives and friends.