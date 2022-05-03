Mary Etta Allen Brown, 89, of Stafford VA, transitioned on April 28, 2022. Mary was born in Skipwith VA, on May 11, 1932, to the late Isaac Allen and Cora Hutcheson Allen. She leaves to cherish her memories, her children Errol Stanley Brown (Mary) and Saundra Oliver (Samuel); 5 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandchild, and a host of other relatives and friends.
Most Popular
Articles
- Virginia Rent Relief Program Portal Closing to New Applications May 15
- NC man succumbs to injuries following Mecklenburg crash
- Chittum missing since February from Bracey
- Governor Youngkin announces $6.5M in funding to support HB741 & school safety
- Virginia Department of Corrections Celebrates Correctional Officers’ Week
- Chase City Volunteer Fire Department in need of volunteers
- As Line Work Students Graduate, New Fund Named for SEC’s Edwards
- Community supports Impact Mecklenburg mission
- Mecklenburg County Deed Transfers through March 2022
- Animal Tracks: Here's to you, Mrs. Robinson
Images
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.