Audrey Arrington Rutledge, age 83, of Chase City, Virginia passed away Tuesday, July 27, 2021. She was born January 29, 1938 in Charlotte County, Virginia and was the daughter of the late Carson W. Arrington and the late Mabel Gibson Arrington. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, Reginald Gregory Poore and John Rutledge; brother, Nason Arrington; sister, Barbara Arrington Cawthorne; and sisters-in-law, Jean Craddock Arrington, Gladys Wallace and Dorothy Perdue. Audrey is survived by three daughters, Sue Ann Poore Fitz (Barry) of Red Oak, Robin Dale Poore of Chase City and Stephanie Poore Vick (David) of Henderson, NC; grandson, Christopher David Vick (Crystal) of Henderson, NC; and two great-grandchildren, Noah and Callie. She is also survived by her brothers, Walter Arrington (Florine) and Ronald Arrington; sister, Peggy Arrington Matthews; brother-in-law, Steve Cawthorne; sister-in-law and special friend, Lucy Rutledge; and numerous nieces and nephews. Audrey was a member of Public Fork Christian Church in Red Oak and also attended First Christian Church in Chase City. She retired from Lowes Food as Produce Manager. Graveside services were held at 11 a.m., Thursday, July 29, 2021 at Public Fork Christian Church Cemetery with Reverend Mike Godlewski officiating. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions to the Alzheimer’s Association (www.alz.org), 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or the Lake Country SPCA (lakecountryspca.org), 11764 Hwy 15, Clarksville, VA 23927. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.newcomballgoodfh.com.
Newcomb Allgood Funeral Home in Chase City will be handling the arrangements.