Melinda Kennedy Thompson, age 64, of Chase City, VA passed away on Tuesday, January 12, 2021. She was born September 3, 1956 in South Boston, VA and was the daughter of the late Woodrow Oliver Kennedy and the late June Newcomb Kennedy. Melinda was a Deputy Sherriff for the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office for 25 years. She was a very talented seamstress and loved to cross stitch. She was a member of Hebron United Methodist Church, member of South Hill Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 51 and former member of the Chase City Volunteer Fire Department Women’s Auxiliary. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Rodger Eugene Thompson; son-in-law, Philip Hicks; sister, Sandra Kizer; and friend, Frances Jordan. Melinda is survived by her daughter, Tricia Thompson Rector (Robert) of Oxford, NC; four grandchildren, Mackenzie Thompson, Braxton Rector, Jackson Rector and Samuel Rector; two nieces, Shelby Hayes and Mendy Schutt; nephew, Kristoffer Kizer; and her special friends, Sylvia Seay, Steve Newcomb, Anne Owen, Chuck and Sarah Barton, Ellen Andrews, Donna Tanner, and Vivian Lawson. A graveside memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 23, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Hebron United Methodist Church Cemetery, 111 Hebron Church Road, Saxe, VA 23967. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions in Melinda’s memory to the Chase City Volunteer Fire Department, Post Office Box 595, Chase City, VA 23924. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.newcomballgoodfh.com. Newcomb Allgood Funeral Home in Chase City, VA will be handling the arrangements.
