Mrs. Virginia S. Luck, of Chase City, Virginia, entered eternal rest on October 2, 2021 at home with her daughter, Michelle Luck. She was born September 2, 1926 in Mecklenburg County, Virginia and was the daughter of the late Benjamin Sturdivant and Rosa Langford Smith. Virginia received a BS in Education and a MS degree from Columbia University. She employed by Mecklenburg County Public Schools for over 40 years. She married William M. Luck, who was the love of her life, and from this union they raised two children, William Gerard Luck and Virginia Michelle Luck. In addition to her parents, Virginia was preceded in death by her husband, William Luck; and her son, Gerard Luck. She leaves to cherish her memory her daughter, Virginia Michelle Luck of Chase City, Virginia; her daughter-in-law April Smith Luck of Roanoke, Virginia; three grandchildren, Trey Cade Perry and Carlos Santonio Davis, both of Chase City, Virginia and William Aiden Luck of Roanoke, Virginia; three great-grandchildren, Tre’Vonte Perry, Contrez Perry and Colton Perry, all of Chase City, Virginia; and a host of cousins, other relatives and friends. Graveside Services were held on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at 2PM at Thyne Memorial Presbyterian Church Cemetery with the Reverend Melvin Palmer, Pastor, Eulogist and Presider.
