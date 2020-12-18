Mecklenburg County Deeds for November 2020

Kenneth Moore Allgood to Joseph Kyle Allgood, Lot 1 & Part of Lot 11 Block 4 J H Ogburn Addition Town of South Hill for $72,000.
Ricky L. Allgood to James L. Burleson, 0.12 AC Chase City District for $1,000.
Arutyun Antikyan to Wallace H. Brousseau, Jr., 23.08 AC Parcel 2 Chase City District for $120,000.
Myrna L. Aultman to Michael David Richardson, Lot 26-I River Ridge Lacrosse District for $70,000.
Geoffrey W. Bacon to Achille Broennimann, 13.81 AC Bluestone District for $185,000.
Garland Nelson Baird to Kevin Vinson, Parcel Boydton District for $3,000.
Lisa L. Beck to Darryl A. Emory, Lot 2-B River Ridge Lacrosse District for $5,000.
Charles B. Blackwell to Teqursha Stiles, Parcel Town of South Hill for $100,000.
Lorene Tanner Brands to Jon M. Elwell, Lot 51 Gold Leaf Penninsulars Section 2 Palmer Springs District for $30,000.
Crandell Benjamin Brown to Donald E. Edwards, 2.01 Acres Lacrosse District for $150,000.
Rewel Alonzo Bynum to H3 LLC, Parcel A 35.32 AC Chase City District for $60,000.
Ronald Dennis Cannon to Douglas W. Moore, Tracts 2 & 5 44.25 AC for $8,500.
Crystal M. Card to Christopher R. 8.73 AC Chase City District for $23,000.
James L. Chappell, Jr. Tr. to Stephen Rodd, Lot 19 Anchor Cove Lacrosse District for $425,000.
Citizens Bank & Trust Company to Ana M. Hernandez, Parcels Boydton District for $269,000.
Clarksville Senior Care LLC to OHI Asset VA Clarksville LLC, 2 parcels Town of Clarksville for $15,120,000.
Dorothy A. Davis to Kevin R. Obando, Lot Nos. 6 & 7 1.33 AC & 1.23 AC Alexander Plaza Palmer Springs District for $31,000.
James W. Elliott to Tammy Pettus Oliver, 2 parcels Town of Chase City for $7,200.
James W. Elliott, SP Comm to Cory Coaxum, Lot Town of Chase City for $2,200.
Carolyn Wilbourne Evans to Richard T. Stanton, 1.72 AC Lot 10 Greenwood Point Boydton District for $75,000.
William T. Faulk, Jr. to Alex Logsdon, Lot 17 Holly Grove Lacrosse District for $736,000.
Deborah A. Ford to Cheryl D. Woodard, Lot 38-U, Tanglewood Shores Lacrosse District for $82,000.
Four Fifty-Five LLC to W7 Properties LLC, 2.6303 AC Clarksville District for $135,267.
Robert M. Franklin to Roger Mongold, Lots 3-5 Block 5 Section E Oak Hill Park Bluestone District for $375,513.
David W. Furlong to Corey L. Speer, 0.676 AC Town of Clarksville for $197,500.
David Germano to Jones Homes, Inc., Lot 16 Portside Subdivision for $165,000.
David Germano to Jones Homes, Inc., Lot 17 Portside Subdivision for $165,000.
David Germano to Jones Homes, Inc., Lot 19 Lacrosse District for $165,000.
Kelly L. Groh to Stephen D. Hickman, Lot 59 Lacrosse District for $800,000.
William M. Guy to Wallace A. Roberts, Lot 62 .57 AC Lacrosse District for $450,000.
Dorotha M. Haynes to Gail E. Reyes, Lot 56-I River Ridge Golf and Camping Club for $65,000.
Patricia Ann Hilliker to Christopher Gagna, Lot 92-B River Ridge Lacrosse District for $1,000.
Jeremy B. Jackson to Christopher W. Barton, Lot in Town of South Hill for $80,000.
Jay A. Jupitar to Jerry A. McQuain, 2.8 AC Clarksville District for $75,000.
Annette Kenny-Wydler to Malvin D. Capps, Jr., Lot 2, 3R, 4R, 5R Boxwood Shores Palmer Springs District for $150,000.
Irene E. Knowles to KCK Real Estate LLC., 1.50 AC Lacrosse District for $10,000.
Jordan Scott Lanyon to John Raymond Ficther, Sr., 2.20 AC Chase City District for $55,000.
Ila Michelle Leak to Lawrence David Papotnik, Jr., 2.0 AC Boydton District for $95,000.
Woodia L. Lewis to Sherwood H. Creedle, Parcel Lacrosse District for $465,000.
Arlene Louton-Brown to Grant E. Dodge, Lot A 1.50 AC & Lot B 1.20 AC Lacrosse District for $605,000.
Bryan Keith Lucy, Co-TR to Mark Hall, Lot 1 Colleen’s Cove 0.909 AC Town of Clarksville for $160,000.
M D Land Holdings LLC to Allen W. Rawls, Lot 4 2.48 AC Big Oaks Development Clarksville District for $62,000.
James Lewis Madison to Otter Creek Solar LLC., 168 AC Cashe City District for $428,400.
John L. Manning to Margaret Rachel Wright, 86.43 AC South Hill District for $81,294.35.
Paul J. Marchigiani to Richard J. Michael, Lot 65 Granite Hall Shores Palmer Springs District for $45,000.
Brady A. Martin to Luke A. Dickerson, Lot 14 Granite Hall Shores Palmer Springs District for $135,000.
Robert P. Matthews to William Perry Matthews, Parcel Clarksville District for $20,000.
Duane McClurkin to Your Land Site LLC., Parcel 6 5.40 AC Lucy A Wright Palmer Springs District for $8,500.
Brenton R. McGruire to Peggy S. Spraker, Parcel 01 3.3741 AC Clarksville District for $67,000.
Russell F. Messier to Brian L. Tyler, Lot 19 Waters Edge Estates Clarksville District for $160,000.
John W. Mickel to William P. Burch, Jr., 42 Acres Bluestone District for $118,000.
Thomas Davis Miller, Jr. to Todd L. Juracek, Lot 47 Palmer Springs District for $220,000.
Earle Winston Moore to Jack L. Harris, Parcel Town of Chase City for $370,000.
Bobby W. Murphy to Tammy Dean Hight, Lots 135-M & 136-M River Ridge Lacrosse District for $17,000.
William R. Myers, Jr. to Matthew Krzywicki, Lot 4-A Marina Cove Town of Clarksville for $265,000.
Thomas C. Niver to Jeffrey B. Weinstein, Lot 17 0.902 AC Long Branch Shores for $920,000.
Lois M. Owen to Town of Boydton, Parcel 1B 0.11 AC Parcel 3 0.23 AC Town of Boydton Exempt Permit 58.1.A.3. for $20,000.
Matthew B. Owens to Stephanie Gayle Trexler, Lot 128-M River Ridge Lacrosse District for $5,000.
Palmer Point Infestors LLC. to Richard E. Mills, 1.42 AC Lot N1 Palmer Springs District for $35,000.
William Pearce to Erin M. Richett, Lot No 36 Section C Tanglewood Shores Lacrosse District for $393,500.
Pete & Pete Jr. LLC. to Edward Michael Smit, Lot 19 Hundley’s Forest Lacrosse District for $50,000.
Christopher W. Powers to Louis W. Powers, Jr., Parcel Green Acres Town of Chase City for $16,900.
Louis W. Powers, Jr. to Mary Lyles, Parcel Green Acres Town of Chase City for $25,000.
Gregory Alan Richardson to Christopher Lee Henson, Lots 19 & 19A Thornton Place Palmer Springs District for $335,000.
Betty Jean Rogers to Sheila S. Ashley, Lot 11 Section F Tanglewood Shores Lacrosse District for $11,000.
William Kirkpatrick Rucker, I to Wanda Butler Valentine, Lots 147 &149 Roanoke Point Clarksville District for $20,000.
Pettus H. Rudd, III to Paul A. Pelletier, Lot 20 Harris Farm Lacrosse District for $28,000.
Stuart B. Rutledge, Jr. to Edward Daniel Austin, Jr., Lot 6 & 24 Section C Oak Hill Park Bluestone District for $267,700.
Stuart B. Rutledge, Jr. to Ronald Kester Long, Parcel 1 Lot 6 & Parcel 2 Lot 7 Block 3 Section C Oak Hill Park Bluestone District for $18,000.
Samuel I. White P. C., Sub TR to American Advisors Group, 0.387 AC Parcel C Chase City for $33,000.
Charles W. Santmyer to Justin B. Eubank, Lot 23 Waters Edge Estates Clarksville District for $25,000.
Russell O. Slayton, Jr. SP Comm to Ryan Hildebrand, 2 AC Boydton District for $16,500.
Ida Bernice Smith to Maggie Diane Smith, Parcel 1 0.991 AC Bluestone District for $35,191.85.
Christopher B. Stallings to Ryan Thomas Walker, Lot 48 Section A Timbuctu Palmer Springs District for $430,000.
STC Investments INC. to Troy F. Woody, Jr., Lots 26-31 Block 7 Section D Oak Hill Park Bluestone District for $5,000.
Griscilda Hammond Tate to David Keith Biggs, 4.21 AC Lacrosse District for $137,900.
Denis C. Taylor to Michael R. Knapp, Lots 88-L & 89-L River Ridge Lacrosse District for $48,000.
Kimberly E. Townsend to Harry Shafer Simpkins, Lot 38 Section 7 Unit B Roanoke Point Clarksville District for $272,000.
Louise H. Tudor to Austin Pond, 20.95 AC Lacrosse District for $374,538.86.
Louise H. Tudor to Austin Pond, 8AC Lacrosse District for $35,200.
Virginia Trustee LLC., TR to John Paul Volkmer, Lot 24L River Ridge Lacrosse District for $2,800.
Virginia Trustee LLC., TR to Jonathan Wallace, 119M River Ridge Lacrosse District for $6,500.
Virginia Trustee LLC., TR to William David Philpott, Lots 47B River Ridge Lacrosse District for $7,700.
Virginia Trustee LLC., TR to Gregory M. Shepard, 140B, River Ridge Lacrosse District for $1,100.
Virginia Trustee LLC. to River Ridge Association, INC., Lot 17D River Ridge Lacrosse District for $50.
Virginia Trustee LLC. to James Bolton, Lot 137M River Ridge Lacrosse District for $3,200.
Thomas A. Warren to Lindsey T. Warren, 43.26 AC & 119.37 AC South Hill District for $264,000.
Thomas A. Warren to Lindsey T. Warren, 30.00 AC Parcel 5 South Hill District for $27,000.
Waterscape Ventures LLC. to Builder Tony Hirst LLC., Lot 30 Bluestone District for $197,500.
Allan Richard Wenck to Mark Willse, Lot 58 Peete River Farm Palmer Springs District for $100,000.
Jo Ellen Wheelhouse to Colby G. Beach, Lot 9 Harris Farm 1.05 AC Lacrosse District for $165,000.
Edna S. Wilbourne to Seth H. Bowen, 2 Parcels Bluestone District for $65,000.
Karen Vitek Williams to James Edward Wolford, Lot 76-G & Lot 77-G River Ridge Lacrosse District for $14,000.
Meda T. Williams to Gary Christopher Martin, 0.986 AC Lacrosse District for $250,000.
Betty A. Worsham to Timothy Mark Ponton, Lot 6 Section G Tanglewood Shores Lacrosse District for $9,500.
Cynthia Worsham to Robert L. Chatlin, 0.361 AC Town of South Hill for $135,000.
Russell Yancey to Barbara Robinson Morgan, Lot 5-7 Francis A. Winston for $105,000.
Agnes M. Yankowski, Tr. to Joseph L. Drewery, 2.10 AC Tract B Clarksville District for $60,000.
David A. Yocum to C&S Enterprises of VA, LLC., 1.71 AC Town of South Hill for $300,000.
Your Land Site, LLC. to Frederick Scott Garton, 5.40 AC Parcel 6 Palmer Springs District for $15,000.
83 Investments, LLC. to Harry V. Lewis, Lot 8 Lacrosse District for $101,000.