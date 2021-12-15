Royster graduates from Emory & Henry Health Sciences Campus

On Saturday, December 11, in the Lincoln Theatre in Marion, Va., 32 students graduated with a Master's of Occupational Therapy (MOT). Kayla Royster of CLARKSVILLE, VA, 23927 has graduated from Emory & Henry School of Health Sciences with a Master's of Occupational Therapy.
"I am very proud of our MOT Program and this Class of 2021. We have outstanding faculty and staff that provide such a rich learning experience for our students," said Dr. Lou Fincher, Senior Vice President and Dean of the School of Health Sciences at Emory & Henry.
"I have no doubt that the members of the MOT Class of 2021 are going to make a meaningful impact on the lives of their patients. I am especially proud of these students' significant achievements in the area of community service in support of this region."
Emory & Henry College's Health Sciences campus was launched in 2014 with the goal of preparing compassionate, patient-centered, highly-skilled health care professionals who not only provide quality healthcare to their patients but also actively engage in leadership and service opportunities within their professional organizations and communities.
About Emory & Henry College
Located in the Highlands of Virginia, Emory & Henry offers a community filled with engaged students who choose to contribute to society and make a difference. Consistently ranked among the nation's best private liberal arts institutions, Emory & Henry has more than 80 academic majors and tracks, including the new Schools of Nursing and Business, and an average class size of 15 students making individualized education a priority. Students are connected to the world of work through our distinctive van Vlissingen Center for Career and Professional Development and Student Success Centers. Through integrated liberal arts learning and hands-on experiences all students are supported to connect their classroom experiences and projects with domestic or global travel, internships and civic engagement. Visit ehc.edu for more information.