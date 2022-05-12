Chase City Elementary School 3rd Nine Weeks Honor Roll

First Grade
Chase City Elementary School would like to congratulate the following first grade students on achieving all A's on their report card : Nicholas Benjamin, Gatlin Boswell, Ryleigh Brewer, Hasiyon Brooks, Beautiful Carter, Kaleb Clary, April Crawford, Na’Kyah Edmonds, Madisyn Hargrove, Ki’Marris Haskins, Cayden Hatcher, Amari Hayes, Dallas Hayes, Damari Hector, Kayson Hicks, Esther Juarez, Raylan Lancaster, Ebony Liggon, Ty’Keria Mickey-Hill, Terrell Rawlings, Harrison Smith, Tyler Thompson, Aniyah Wade, Jaileonna Watson, Ashton Wells and Tucker Whitten.
Second Grade
Chase City Elementary School would like to congratulate the following second grade students on achieving all A's on their report card : Shujoon Alashmely, Kenslie Chandler, Aubree Harlow, Shi'kiya Hargove, Angelica Kesack, Caroline Lawson, Da’Myrah Lawson, Danijay Lawson, Omar Mohamed, Arielle Spearman, Mi’Asia Walker and Aniya Watson
Third Grade
Chase City Elementary School would like to congratulate the following third grade students on achieving Honor Roll on their report card : A’Breyonna Boyd, Ashanti Bullock, Khamari Bullock, Landon Burns, Haley Dellinger, Austin DeSantis, Kaydence Gillispie, Preston Haley, Nathan Herzig, Brandon Hunter, Tamiyah Jackson, Nyla Jones, Da'Najah Lawson, Blake Lenhart, Jaxtyn Newton, Jeremiah Oliver, Laylani Oliver, Zaneeyah Oliver, Cameron Spearman, Shemyia Smith, Keontrae Thomas, Kaylin Thurston and Mariyon Wilson.
Fourth Grade
Chase City Elementary School would like to congratulate the following fourth grade students on achieving Honor Roll on their report card : Eli Allgood, Jas’Mere Boyd, Luke Champion, Scott Currin, Lilly Duke, Amias Foster, Rodney Greene, Ziyon Hayes, Addalyn-Ann Jones, Ray’Quez Lancaster, Phoebe Langley, Estefany Mandujano, Ahmed Mohamed, Grayson Mull, Isabelle Rivero, Drake Simmons, Jay-Z Watson and Hunter Whitten.
Fifth Grade
Chase City Elementary School would like to congratulate the following fifth grade students on achieving Honor Roll on their report card : Savanna Bruce, Devin Cruse, Ta’Naja Davis, Zachary DeSantis, Makenzie German, Aaleah Hawk, Tristan Hochstuhl, Lainey Jackson, Damanni Lawson, Makayla McFail, Peighton Owen, Ja’Khari Roberts, E'Lyvia Scurlock, Tobin Smith, Bobby Townes, Erika Tucker, Kaylin Tucker, Scarlet Venegas, Jermaine Wade-Crawley, Pserenity Walker, Ayanna Washington, Joe Watson and Alexa Wells.