Mecklenburg County Deeds for December 2020

David V. Alga to Scott E. Rasmussen, Lot 41 Roanoke Point Clarksville District for $625,000.
Malcom L. Bailey to Joyce I. French, 169.54 AC Parcel A Chase City District for $350,000.
Kristen Marie Beaudrt to John W. Cassen, Lot 35 Section 1 Bluestone Forest Bluestone District for $25,000.
Benchmark Community Bank to James T. Howerton, 1.38 AC South Hill District for $12,000.
Jerry P. Bentley to Catherine Marshall, Lot 103 H River Ridge Lacrosse District for $38,000.
Douglas B. Biggs to Wanda Colleen Untch, 0.63 AC Lot 6 Cannon’s Ferry Lacrosse District for $900,000.
Douglas B. Biggs to Robert Mitchell Portman, Parcel 1 5.885 AC Lacrosse District for $31,000.
Blackacre Hpothetical LLC to Kenneth M. Catlett, 7.83 AC Boydton District for $10,000.
Vicki A. Bradley to William D. Hill, Lot 65-B River Ridge Lacrosse District for $5,000.
Christopher M. Brown to David John Phillips, 1 AC & 1.32 AC Lacrosse Magisterial District for $296,000.
Teresa Carter Brown to Lance C. Rotenzier, 1 AC Clarksville District for $74,000.
Christopher Michael Burke to April N. Sterling, 0.54 AC Town of Chase City for $250,000.
Roy B. Cage, Jr. to Ronald E. Long, Parcel Town of South Hill for $189,000.
Michael D. Cameron to Bruce C. Cameron, Lot 24 Sec C Northington Heights Town of South Hill for $165,000.
Doyle Craig Capell to Tony D. Duffer, Lot 25 Hicks Hill Lacrosse District for $184,500.
Malvin D. Capps, Jr. To JZ Rentals LLC, Easement & Dock 13 for $17,500.
Brian F. Carroll to Frederick Mildner, Lots 22 &23 Boydton District for $365,000.
Chase City Propco LLC to Chase City Center Realty LLC, 5.80 AC Parcel A for $14,317,028.59.
Chuck D. Campbell 401K PSP to Jesse Lee Trainum, 43.28 AC Chase City District for $120,000.
Richard L. Clary to Douglas B. Biggs, Tract 1 & 2 Lots 6 & 7 Lacrosse District for $19,000.
Teressa Grubb Clary to Douglas B. Biggs, Tract A Lacrosse District for $533,000.
Charles P. Clawson to Desiree V. Wells, Lot 151-C, River Ridge Lacrosse District for $10,800.
Carole C. Clodfelter to Charles E. Jones, Lot 19 Goodell Cove Bluestone District for $365,500.
George Glenn Coates to 115 Eaton Place LLC, Palmer Spring District for $10.
Larry M. Coffin to Frances A Flippin, Unit 18 The Mooring Town of Clarksville for $168,000.
Ronald W. Conner to Debra K. Lynch, Lot 48 Sec E River Ridge Lacrosse District for $88,000.
Jeffrey A. Crow to Hirst Properties LLC, Parcel .19 AC Town of Clarksville for $108,000.
Bradford W. Cumbia to Nate Carl, Lot 75-H River Ridge Lacrosse District for $80,000.
Mary T. Czelusiak to Guadalupe Garcia Briseno, Parcels Clarksville District for $85,000.
Baron Keith Daniel to Victor K. Williams, Lot 24 & 25 Section H Tanglewood Lacrosse District for $229,000.
Wallace C. Dawson, Jr. to Jason Lee Dawson, Buckhorn District for $50,000.
Jay D. Dungeon to Donald Earl McNew, Lot 65-E River Ridge Lacrosse District for $25,000.
David Garrison Duvall to William D. Newcomb, Lot 24 & Lot 82A Novarva Palmer Springs District for $232,500.
Kevin W. Edmonds to Hope Estates LLC, 0.41 AC Lot 53 South Hill District for $94,500.
Charmaine J. Estep to Christopher D. Warriner, Lot 18 Section C Block 4 Oak Hill Park Bluestone District for $2,500.
Ralph K. Fletcher, Jr. to Stuart H. Moore, Lot 20 Section L Tanglewood Shores Lacrosse District for $198,000.
Meredith B. Freeman, Jr. to R. Steven Jordan, 64.437 AC Town of South Hill for $50,000.
Timothy W. French to Thomas Jordan Liggitt, Lot 11R Sandie Point Bluestone District for $500,000.
John S. Garner to Whistlepigs United, LLC, 0.22 AC Town of Chase City for $40,000.
Marvin L. Garner to R. B. Real Estate LLC, Lot 1 & 2 Block & Prestwould Bluestone District for $2,500.
Amy Tanner Geil to Dale A. Cutler, 2.41 AC Parcel C Palmer Springs District for $240,000.
Patrick T. Gillen, III to Michael Jerome Bechtel, Lots 14 & 15 Section A Cherokee Hills Palmer Springs District for $340,000.
Whitfield B. Gittman, Jr. to Sandra G. Ittner, 16.61 AC Tract 2 Lacrosse District for $40,000.
Sheryl D. Grekos to Elizabeth Ann Ashworth, Unit 9 The Moorings Town of Clarksville for $150,000.
Michael Hart to Timothy D. Overton, Lots 128-H & 129-H River Ridge Lacrosse District for $11,200.
Steven Jay Higley to Charles C. Funderburk, Lots 150-C River Ridge Lacrosse District for $25,000.
Linwood C. Hite to Terry S. Fox, 2 Parcels Clarksville District for $265,000.
Peter C. Honsinger to Barbara G. George, Lot 75 Lacrosse District for $350,000.
Jean Marie Houston to Eric Rollin Fiest, Lot 42 Section 3 Nocarva Palmer Springs District for $634,000.
Susan Marshall Hubbard to Rock Creek Holdings, LLC, Lot 61 Section B Buckhead Lacrosse District for $152,500.
Hutson Sirk Virginia LLC to Virginia Plaza, LLC, Parcel Town of South Hill for $1,560,000.
Industrial Development Authority to Microsoft Corp, 238.93 Acres, Boydton Magisterial District for $2,424,800.
Industrial Development Authority to Microsoft Corporation, 0.23 of an Acre, Lacrosse Magisterial District for $1,962,440.
Jaber Family, LLC to Hibernia MHP, LLC, 7.40 AC Palmer Springs District for $555,000.
Ying Ling Jiang to Oscar Mauricio Cruz, 0.50 AC Town of South Hill for $100,000.
Thomas Fryer Johnson to Wade A. Moore, Lots 1-2 Block 7 Prestwould Bluestone District for $400,000.
Cary L. Joines to Wallace R. Carter, 2 Parcels Chase City District for $81,000.
Kimberley Anne Jones to Brian Keaton, Lot 35 Section B Tanglewood Shores Lacrosse District for $5,000.
Randall W. Jones to David Shreves, Lot 9 Section A Tatanka Ridge Clarksville District for $25,000.
Frederick Scott King to Monica McGuiness, Parcel B .83 AC Bluestone District for $45,000.
Jean P. Knight to Diane J. Jones, Lot 4 Owen Farm for $14,500.
Pete Kulinski to Jesse R. Cheek, 2.88 AC Lot 18 Palmer Springs District for $1.
Travis Lewis to William S. Baker, Lot 145-L River Ridge Lacrosse District for $3,500.
David Shawn Lucy to Mark L. O’Conner, Lot 56 Section A Tanglewood Shores for $185,000.
Dean McCluster to David F. Chinell, Lot 12 Hide-Away Clarksville District for $46,000.
William Harrison McGray, II to Harold J. Stone, Jr., Lot 4 & 5 Lacrosse District for $103,000.
Susan T. McKee to Robert S. Hall, 1.3689 AC Town of Clarksville for $365,000.
Newton B. Miller, Jr. to Timothy Spencer Hill, Lot 5 16.00 AC South Hill District for $60,000.
Newton B. Miller, Jr. to Fallon Joyce Vaughan, Lot 4 5.04 AC South Hill District for $30,000.
Sandy L. Miller, Jr. to David Adam Wilbourne, Tract 15 Chase City District for $115,000.
Kim A. Morera to William D. Murphy, III, Parcel Clarksville District for $150,000.
Brenda J. Morgan to Sherri R. Lenhart, Lot 166, 167, 168 Town of Clarksville for $142,500.
Thomas E. Mould to Kathleen J. Muhonen, Lot 110 Unit 7 Section C Roanoke Point Clarksville District for $350,000.
Richard E. Murphy to Terry H. Poole, Jr., Lot 11 Section A Merrymount Palmer Springs District for $135,000.
Jackie E. Murray to Lynda Couch-Witt, Lot 22 Section K Tanglewood Shores for $116,500.
Toby J. Newcomb to Raymond T. Brown, Town of Clarksville for $219,000.
Tammy Reese Newton to Julie B. Bailey, 0.85 AC Town of Chase City for $80,000.
Otter Creek Solar, LLC to Virginia Electric & Power, Co., Parcel Chase City District for $428,400.
Mary Overbey to Jamethro Rogers, Lot 2 0.28 AC Town of South Hill for $30,000.
Trustee of Allen Clyde Parrish to Stuart W. Bowen, Lot 14 Block H Greenwood Farms for $40,000.
Sanmukhbhai I. Patel to Maruti Krupa LLC, Tracts Chase City District for $300,000.
Bruce D. Patterson to John Thomas Blancett, Lot 1-2, 34-35 Block 21 Prestwould Bluestone District for $320,000.
Stanley H. Patterson, Jr. to Albert Vincent Makley, Lot 33 Section A Palmer Springs District for $410,000.
Patrick F. Paukovits to Samuel W. Plummer, Sr., Lot 21 Section E Joyceville Lacrosse District for $24,000.
Mac Pennell to John E. Turner, 2 Parcels Cuscowilla Boydton District for $19,000.
Pete & Pete Jr. LLC to Mark Schiltz, Lot 21 & 21A Hundleys Forest for $124,000.
Robert J. Pietraszewski to Barry Lee Bevins, 1.0 Acre, Palmer Springs District for $132,000.
Michael A. Pugh to Geoffrey Blake Arrington, 2 Parcels Part of Section 12 Walnut Hill Town of South Hill for $260,000.
James C. Rafferty to Raymond D. Frazier, Lots 6-7 Block 26 Prestwould Bluestone District for $265,000.
Ras Trustee Services LLC to Leann Wilson, Lot 19 1.54 AC A & H Estates Lacrosse District for $41,700.
Jamethro A. Rogers to Kevin Bennett, 0.69 AC South Hill District for $110,000.
Roscoe R. Routt to Michael J. Franklin, Lots 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10 & 11 Bluestone District for $65,000.
Secretary of Housing & Urban D to Joseph D. Osborne, 5 Parcels Clarkville District for $20,500.
Roger Siodmak to Steven W. McClung, Lot 1 RCW Bluestone District for $45,000.
Edward M. Sizemore to Susan T. McKee, Lots 228-232 Edgewood Estates Town of Clarksville for $240,000.
Steven Robert Semester to Jonathan D. Bowman, 8.48 AC Boydton District for $185,000.
Clarence E. Spake to Glenn E. Vaughan, Parcel 1 6.88 AC Buckhorn District for $30,000.
Steven N. Spence to Jeffrey R. Kerr, 1.215 AC Town of Clarksville for $30,000.
Clifford A. Stone to Andrew D. McCutcheon, Lot 23 Section H Tanglewood for $109,000.
Superior Investments Inc to Alpha Medical Finance, Inc, Parcel Town of South Hill for $72,500.
Superior Investments Inc to Trevor Roberts, Lot 4 Town of South Hill for $157,500.
E. E. Talbott, Jr. To Michael D. Blanks, 2 Parcels Lots 12, 13, 15, 19 & 14 Block 31 Prestwould Bluestone District for $25,000.
Morgan W. Taylor to Vaden Kemp Kearney, Lots 63D & 62D River Ridge Lacrosse District for $20,000.
The Industrial Development Aut to Microsoft Corporation, 132.53 AC Town of South Hill for $1,325,300.
Michelle Thomas to Lebrina D. Puryear, Lot 77 3.29 AC Fox Run Lacrosse District for $261,500.
William R. Thompson to Mecklenburg County Virginia, 0.023 AC Town of Boydton for $500.
Gregory Scott Totty to William Matthew Smith, Lots Cuscowilla Subdivision Boydton District for $22,500.
U.S. Bank National Association to Johnson W. Davis, Lot 1 5 AC Clearview Farm Buckhorn District for $44,901.
William D. Urquhart, Jr. to Owen-Grace LLC, 106.92 AC Lacrosse District for $260,000.
Joann J. Wallenburn to Karen A. Walker, Lot 1 Raynob Town of Clarksville for $210,000.
Richard J. Walton to Samuel Scott Phillips, Lot 144 Mooresville Estates Bluestone District for $12,000.
Martin P. Wasserman to Daniel C. Hunt, Lot 1 Section 4 Beaver Creek Clarksville District for $310,000.
Waterscape Ventures LLC to Chadwick William Blevins, Lot 36 The Cliffs Prestwould Bluestone District for $87,000.
Waterscape Ventures LLC to Daniel M. Campbell, Lot 33 Cliffs of Prestwould Bluestone District for $209,000.
S. Lewis Wells, Exor to Linda Priest, Lots 13-14 Section 5 Atkins Plan Town of South Hill for $85,000.
Rachel E. Wessells to Adam John Herold, Lot 8 Walnut Hill Palmer Springs District for $360,000.
Gordon K. Will to Ronald E. Wellington, Jr., 2 Parcels Palmer Springs District for $39,000.
Charles C. Wright to Demario Marqui Stanley, Lot 40 Section 1 Champion Forest Shores Lacrosse District for $551,500.
Joseph Sheldon Yarborough to Jay S. Yaborough, Lot 6 0.574 AC The Pointe Clarksville District for $100,000.
Patsy Yates to George J. Bauman, III, Parcel 3 1.554 AC Owen Farm Palmer Springs District for $275,000.
Gayle Young to Willie Earl Williams, 23 AC Boydton District for $15,500.
James A. Young, Jr. to Bernabe Copalxocotec Tecorral, Interest Parcel Chase City District for $14,000.