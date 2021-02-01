Mecklenburg County Deeds for December 2020

David V. Alga to Scott E. Rasmussen, Lot 41 Roanoke Point Clarksville District for $625,000.

Malcom L. Bailey to Joyce I. French, 169.54 AC Parcel A Chase City District for $350,000.

Kristen Marie Beaudrt to John W. Cassen, Lot 35 Section 1 Bluestone Forest Bluestone District for $25,000.

Benchmark Community Bank to James T. Howerton, 1.38 AC South Hill District for $12,000.

Jerry P. Bentley to Catherine Marshall, Lot 103 H River Ridge Lacrosse District for $38,000.

Douglas B. Biggs to Wanda Colleen Untch, 0.63 AC Lot 6 Cannon’s Ferry Lacrosse District for $900,000.

Douglas B. Biggs to Robert Mitchell Portman, Parcel 1 5.885 AC Lacrosse District for $31,000.

Blackacre Hpothetical LLC to Kenneth M. Catlett, 7.83 AC Boydton District for $10,000.

Vicki A. Bradley to William D. Hill, Lot 65-B River Ridge Lacrosse District for $5,000.

Christopher M. Brown to David John Phillips, 1 AC & 1.32 AC Lacrosse Magisterial District for $296,000.

Teresa Carter Brown to Lance C. Rotenzier, 1 AC Clarksville District for $74,000.

Christopher Michael Burke to April N. Sterling, 0.54 AC Town of Chase City for $250,000.

Roy B. Cage, Jr. to Ronald E. Long, Parcel Town of South Hill for $189,000.

Michael D. Cameron to Bruce C. Cameron, Lot 24 Sec C Northington Heights Town of South Hill for $165,000.

Doyle Craig Capell to Tony D. Duffer, Lot 25 Hicks Hill Lacrosse District for $184,500.

Malvin D. Capps, Jr. To JZ Rentals LLC, Easement & Dock 13 for $17,500.

Brian F. Carroll to Frederick Mildner, Lots 22 &23 Boydton District for $365,000.

Chase City Propco LLC to Chase City Center Realty LLC, 5.80 AC Parcel A for $14,317,028.59.

Chuck D. Campbell 401K PSP to Jesse Lee Trainum, 43.28 AC Chase City District for $120,000.

Richard L. Clary to Douglas B. Biggs, Tract 1 & 2 Lots 6 & 7 Lacrosse District for $19,000.

Teressa Grubb Clary to Douglas B. Biggs, Tract A Lacrosse District for $533,000.

Charles P. Clawson to Desiree V. Wells, Lot 151-C, River Ridge Lacrosse District for $10,800.

Carole C. Clodfelter to Charles E. Jones, Lot 19 Goodell Cove Bluestone District for $365,500.

George Glenn Coates to 115 Eaton Place LLC, Palmer Spring District for $10.

Larry M. Coffin to Frances A Flippin, Unit 18 The Mooring Town of Clarksville for $168,000.

Ronald W. Conner to Debra K. Lynch, Lot 48 Sec E River Ridge Lacrosse District for $88,000.

Jeffrey A. Crow to Hirst Properties LLC, Parcel .19 AC Town of Clarksville for $108,000.

Bradford W. Cumbia to Nate Carl, Lot 75-H River Ridge Lacrosse District for $80,000.

Mary T. Czelusiak to Guadalupe Garcia Briseno, Parcels Clarksville District for $85,000.

Baron Keith Daniel to Victor K. Williams, Lot 24 & 25 Section H Tanglewood Lacrosse District for $229,000.

Wallace C. Dawson, Jr. to Jason Lee Dawson, Buckhorn District for $50,000.

Jay D. Dungeon to Donald Earl McNew, Lot 65-E River Ridge Lacrosse District for $25,000.

David Garrison Duvall to William D. Newcomb, Lot 24 & Lot 82A Novarva Palmer Springs District for $232,500.

Kevin W. Edmonds to Hope Estates LLC, 0.41 AC Lot 53 South Hill District for $94,500.

Charmaine J. Estep to Christopher D. Warriner, Lot 18 Section C Block 4 Oak Hill Park Bluestone District for $2,500.

Ralph K. Fletcher, Jr. to Stuart H. Moore, Lot 20 Section L Tanglewood Shores Lacrosse District for $198,000.

Meredith B. Freeman, Jr. to R. Steven Jordan, 64.437 AC Town of South Hill for $50,000.

Timothy W. French to Thomas Jordan Liggitt, Lot 11R Sandie Point Bluestone District for $500,000.

John S. Garner to Whistlepigs United, LLC, 0.22 AC Town of Chase City for $40,000.

Marvin L. Garner to R. B. Real Estate LLC, Lot 1 & 2 Block & Prestwould Bluestone District for $2,500.

Amy Tanner Geil to Dale A. Cutler, 2.41 AC Parcel C Palmer Springs District for $240,000.

Patrick T. Gillen, III to Michael Jerome Bechtel, Lots 14 & 15 Section A Cherokee Hills Palmer Springs District for $340,000.

Whitfield B. Gittman, Jr. to Sandra G. Ittner, 16.61 AC Tract 2 Lacrosse District for $40,000.

Sheryl D. Grekos to Elizabeth Ann Ashworth, Unit 9 The Moorings Town of Clarksville for $150,000.

Michael Hart to Timothy D. Overton, Lots 128-H & 129-H River Ridge Lacrosse District for $11,200.

Steven Jay Higley to Charles C. Funderburk, Lots 150-C River Ridge Lacrosse District for $25,000.

Linwood C. Hite to Terry S. Fox, 2 Parcels Clarksville District for $265,000.

Peter C. Honsinger to Barbara G. George, Lot 75 Lacrosse District for $350,000.

Jean Marie Houston to Eric Rollin Fiest, Lot 42 Section 3 Nocarva Palmer Springs District for $634,000.

Susan Marshall Hubbard to Rock Creek Holdings, LLC, Lot 61 Section B Buckhead Lacrosse District for $152,500.

Hutson Sirk Virginia LLC to Virginia Plaza, LLC, Parcel Town of South Hill for $1,560,000.

Industrial Development Authority to Microsoft Corp, 238.93 Acres, Boydton Magisterial District for $2,424,800.

Industrial Development Authority to Microsoft Corporation, 0.23 of an Acre, Lacrosse Magisterial District for $1,962,440.

Jaber Family, LLC to Hibernia MHP, LLC, 7.40 AC Palmer Springs District for $555,000.

Ying Ling Jiang to Oscar Mauricio Cruz, 0.50 AC Town of South Hill for $100,000.

Thomas Fryer Johnson to Wade A. Moore, Lots 1-2 Block 7 Prestwould Bluestone District for $400,000.

Cary L. Joines to Wallace R. Carter, 2 Parcels Chase City District for $81,000.

Kimberley Anne Jones to Brian Keaton, Lot 35 Section B Tanglewood Shores Lacrosse District for $5,000.

Randall W. Jones to David Shreves, Lot 9 Section A Tatanka Ridge Clarksville District for $25,000.

Frederick Scott King to Monica McGuiness, Parcel B .83 AC Bluestone District for $45,000.

Jean P. Knight to Diane J. Jones, Lot 4 Owen Farm for $14,500.

Pete Kulinski to Jesse R. Cheek, 2.88 AC Lot 18 Palmer Springs District for $1.

Travis Lewis to William S. Baker, Lot 145-L River Ridge Lacrosse District for $3,500.

David Shawn Lucy to Mark L. O’Conner, Lot 56 Section A Tanglewood Shores for $185,000.

Dean McCluster to David F. Chinell, Lot 12 Hide-Away Clarksville District for $46,000.

William Harrison McGray, II to Harold J. Stone, Jr., Lot 4 & 5 Lacrosse District for $103,000.

Susan T. McKee to Robert S. Hall, 1.3689 AC Town of Clarksville for $365,000.

Newton B. Miller, Jr. to Timothy Spencer Hill, Lot 5 16.00 AC South Hill District for $60,000.

Newton B. Miller, Jr. to Fallon Joyce Vaughan, Lot 4 5.04 AC South Hill District for $30,000.

Sandy L. Miller, Jr. to David Adam Wilbourne, Tract 15 Chase City District for $115,000.

Kim A. Morera to William D. Murphy, III, Parcel Clarksville District for $150,000.

Brenda J. Morgan to Sherri R. Lenhart, Lot 166, 167, 168 Town of Clarksville for $142,500.

Thomas E. Mould to Kathleen J. Muhonen, Lot 110 Unit 7 Section C Roanoke Point Clarksville District for $350,000.

Richard E. Murphy to Terry H. Poole, Jr., Lot 11 Section A Merrymount Palmer Springs District for $135,000.

Jackie E. Murray to Lynda Couch-Witt, Lot 22 Section K Tanglewood Shores for $116,500.

Toby J. Newcomb to Raymond T. Brown, Town of Clarksville for $219,000.

Tammy Reese Newton to Julie B. Bailey, 0.85 AC Town of Chase City for $80,000.

Otter Creek Solar, LLC to Virginia Electric & Power, Co., Parcel Chase City District for $428,400.

Mary Overbey to Jamethro Rogers, Lot 2 0.28 AC Town of South Hill for $30,000.

Trustee of Allen Clyde Parrish to Stuart W. Bowen, Lot 14 Block H Greenwood Farms for $40,000.

Sanmukhbhai I. Patel to Maruti Krupa LLC, Tracts Chase City District for $300,000.

Bruce D. Patterson to John Thomas Blancett, Lot 1-2, 34-35 Block 21 Prestwould Bluestone District for $320,000.

Stanley H. Patterson, Jr. to Albert Vincent Makley, Lot 33 Section A Palmer Springs District for $410,000.

Patrick F. Paukovits to Samuel W. Plummer, Sr., Lot 21 Section E Joyceville Lacrosse District for $24,000.

Mac Pennell to John E. Turner, 2 Parcels Cuscowilla Boydton District for $19,000.

Pete & Pete Jr. LLC to Mark Schiltz, Lot 21 & 21A Hundleys Forest for $124,000.

Robert J. Pietraszewski to Barry Lee Bevins, 1.0 Acre, Palmer Springs District for $132,000.

Michael A. Pugh to Geoffrey Blake Arrington, 2 Parcels Part of Section 12 Walnut Hill Town of South Hill for $260,000.

James C. Rafferty to Raymond D. Frazier, Lots 6-7 Block 26 Prestwould Bluestone District for $265,000.

Ras Trustee Services LLC to Leann Wilson, Lot 19 1.54 AC A & H Estates Lacrosse District for $41,700.

Jamethro A. Rogers to Kevin Bennett, 0.69 AC South Hill District for $110,000.

Roscoe R. Routt to Michael J. Franklin, Lots 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10 & 11 Bluestone District for $65,000.

Secretary of Housing & Urban D to Joseph D. Osborne, 5 Parcels Clarkville District for $20,500.

Roger Siodmak to Steven W. McClung, Lot 1 RCW Bluestone District for $45,000.

Edward M. Sizemore to Susan T. McKee, Lots 228-232 Edgewood Estates Town of Clarksville for $240,000.

Steven Robert Semester to Jonathan D. Bowman, 8.48 AC Boydton District for $185,000.

Clarence E. Spake to Glenn E. Vaughan, Parcel 1 6.88 AC Buckhorn District for $30,000.

Steven N. Spence to Jeffrey R. Kerr, 1.215 AC Town of Clarksville for $30,000.

Clifford A. Stone to Andrew D. McCutcheon, Lot 23 Section H Tanglewood for $109,000.

Superior Investments Inc to Alpha Medical Finance, Inc, Parcel Town of South Hill for $72,500.

Superior Investments Inc to Trevor Roberts, Lot 4 Town of South Hill for $157,500.

E. E. Talbott, Jr. To Michael D. Blanks, 2 Parcels Lots 12, 13, 15, 19 & 14 Block 31 Prestwould Bluestone District for $25,000.

Morgan W. Taylor to Vaden Kemp Kearney, Lots 63D & 62D River Ridge Lacrosse District for $20,000.

The Industrial Development Aut to Microsoft Corporation, 132.53 AC Town of South Hill for $1,325,300.

Michelle Thomas to Lebrina D. Puryear, Lot 77 3.29 AC Fox Run Lacrosse District for $261,500.

William R. Thompson to Mecklenburg County Virginia, 0.023 AC Town of Boydton for $500.

Gregory Scott Totty to William Matthew Smith, Lots Cuscowilla Subdivision Boydton District for $22,500.

U.S. Bank National Association to Johnson W. Davis, Lot 1 5 AC Clearview Farm Buckhorn District for $44,901.

William D. Urquhart, Jr. to Owen-Grace LLC, 106.92 AC Lacrosse District for $260,000.

Joann J. Wallenburn to Karen A. Walker, Lot 1 Raynob Town of Clarksville for $210,000.

Richard J. Walton to Samuel Scott Phillips, Lot 144 Mooresville Estates Bluestone District for $12,000.

Martin P. Wasserman to Daniel C. Hunt, Lot 1 Section 4 Beaver Creek Clarksville District for $310,000.

Waterscape Ventures LLC to Chadwick William Blevins, Lot 36 The Cliffs Prestwould Bluestone District for $87,000.

Waterscape Ventures LLC to Daniel M. Campbell, Lot 33 Cliffs of Prestwould Bluestone District for $209,000.

S. Lewis Wells, Exor to Linda Priest, Lots 13-14 Section 5 Atkins Plan Town of South Hill for $85,000.

Rachel E. Wessells to Adam John Herold, Lot 8 Walnut Hill Palmer Springs District for $360,000.

Gordon K. Will to Ronald E. Wellington, Jr., 2 Parcels Palmer Springs District for $39,000.

Charles C. Wright to Demario Marqui Stanley, Lot 40 Section 1 Champion Forest Shores Lacrosse District for $551,500.

Joseph Sheldon Yarborough to Jay S. Yaborough, Lot 6 0.574 AC The Pointe Clarksville District for $100,000.

Patsy Yates to George J. Bauman, III, Parcel 3 1.554 AC Owen Farm Palmer Springs District for $275,000.

Gayle Young to Willie Earl Williams, 23 AC Boydton District for $15,500.

James A. Young, Jr. to Bernabe Copalxocotec Tecorral, Interest Parcel Chase City District for $14,000.