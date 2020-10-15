Mecklenburg County Deeds for September 2020

Terry B. Abbott to William A. Gomez, Lot 114-L River Ridge Lacrosse District for $6,000.
Raymond T. Arnold to Shayden LLC, 0.66 AC Town of South Hill for $40,000.
Charles Bagley, Jr. to Shea L. Edmonds, 1.04 AC & 0.702 AC Chase City District for $63,000.
Garland W. Baird to Robert G. Waters, Jr., Lot 6 1.99AC Lacrosse District for $40,000.
Ban and Zach LLC to Virginia Electric & Power Co, Parcel A 64.87 AC Boydton District for $1,097,878.
Beasley Investments LLC to James R. Coughlin, Lot 57-65 Forest Hill Town of Clarksville for $27,000.
William M. Bell to Gary W. Willoughby, 0.86 AC Lot 11 Walnut Hill Palmer Springs District for $459,000.
R. Michael Berryman to Jonathan R. Foster, 0.288 AC Town of South Hill for $7,500.
R. Michael Berryman, Tr. to John C. Pearson, 3.627 AC Town of South Hill for$470,000.
Jimmy D. Beverly to David R. Justice, Lot 33-L River Ridge Lacrosse District for $15,000.
Jonathan M. Billings to Stephen Michael Hundley, Lot 1 Unit 11 Roanoke Point Clarksville for $250,000.
James A. Brockwell to Blackacre Hypothetical LLC, Parcel A-2 Lacrosse District for $41,000.
Janet R. Brown to Connie F. Talley, 2 Parcels Boydton District for $93,000.
Marian M. Burwell to Brian K. Roberts, Lot 59 Section 2 Champion Forest Lacrosse District for $8,500.
Robert H. Campbell, Jr. to Michael Puryear, Parcel Buckhorn District for $480,000.
Ryan Adam Clacherty to Thomas R. Bushley, Lot 60 Unit 8 Section B Roanoke Point for $250,000.
Leroy Cook to Rodney Cook, Interest Lot B Town of South Hill for $10,000.
Brenda Bell Crafton to Emmanuel O. Okoye, Lot 2 Section 14 Town of South Hill for $19,000.
Ronald L. Crawford to Brian C. Schneider, Lot 10 Buffalo Pointe Clarksville District for $390,000.
Sherri Rhae Crutchfield to Tonya Sipes Dunn, Lot 2 Parcel A Section 1 Lees Court for $122,000.
Wanda Leigh Cruz to Thomas J. Logan, Lot 108-H River Ridge Lacrosse District for $2,000.
Tamsen M. Davis to John Juron, Sr., Lot 74 Section B Buckhead Lacrosse District for $18,000.
Dick Purcell Land Cattle & Tim to Christopher W. Kinker, 52.77 AC Parcel 2 Palmer Springs District for $80,000.
DJP Properties LLC to Joe Albert Vaughn, Jr., 0.4085 AC Town of Clarksville for $290,000.
Edward Ray Eanes to Bollar Lewis, Jr., Lot 15 Long Branch Shores Lacrosse District for $310,000.
Darryl A. Emory to Mona Lee Spratley, Lot 46-B River Ridge Lacrosse District for $17,000.
Equity Trustees LLC, Sub TR to Carmela Wengraitis, Lots 7 & 8 Chase City District for $18,500.
Equity Trustees LLC, Sub TR to US Bank National Association, TR, 7.007 AC Bluestone District for $75,000.
David C. Faircloth to Kevin Lee Whitten, Lot 65 Ponderosa Peninsulas for $165,000.
Danielle Grieshaber Floyd to Samantha W. Tucker, Lot 14 Section A Great Creek Landing for $257,000.
Alfred Lee Frazier to Margaret A. Robertson, Lot 27 Section A Buckhead on Lake Gaston for $585,000.
M. B. Freeman, Jr. to Miguel Alberto Parada, Lot 4 Whispering Pines Town of South Hill for $158,000.
Lynda L. Gardner to Patricia A. Stewart, Lot 42 Section E Tanglewood Shores Lacrosse District for $110,000.
Edward S. Gettins to John Allen Holocombe, Lot 119 Great Creek Landing for $245,000.
Stephen Giltz to Michael R. Perkinson, Lots 132&133 Mooresville Estates for $25,000.
Margaret G. Graham to Colette Jeannine Hazelwood, 2 Parcels Town of South Hill for $260,000.
Glenn A. Gray to Donald C. Dickerson, Lot 159-C & 160-C River Ridge Lacrosse District for $137,400.
Caroline M. Griffin to Nathan K. Jones, 2 Parcels Clarksville District for $350,000.
David Hall to Jacqueline C. Clayton, Lot 150-L&Lot 158-L River Ridge Lacrosse District for $15,500.
Aramintia V. Harris to Joseph C. Edenbeck, 23.9 AC Lacrosse District for $55,000.
Una H. Harris, Jr. to Darrell J. Brown, Sr., Parcel 1&2 Town of South Hill for $425,000.
C. Scot Harrison to David E. Walker, Lot 118-M River Ridge Lacrosse District for $14,000.
Robert E. Hayes to David W. Morgan, Lot 2 Lacrosse District for $7,250.
Alison K. Herdon Tucker to Brian E. Harris, Lot 19 Section C Walnut Hill Palmer Springs District for $49,000.
Muriel C. Hester to David Joseph Benjamin, 28.77 AC Clarksville District for $215,000.
John D. Hightower, Jr. to Christopher B. Michael, Sr., 56.43 AC Buckhorn District for $145,000.
Jack D. Hock, Sr. to Frank Eugene Little, Jr., Lot 25-I River Ridge Lacrosse District for $75,000.
James Michael Hodges to Dustin Lee Lowery, Clarksville District for $215,000.
Steven M. Jenkins to Danielle Floyd, Parcel A&B Lacrosse District for $480,000.
Douglas Brooks Jones to Irma Mentzer, 3 Parcels Clarksville District for $170,000.
William H. Jones to William H. Jones, 1.56 AC Town of Clarksville for $21,000.
Barry D. Justice to Russell Scott Louge, Lot 155-L & 156-L River Ridge Lacrosse District for $36,000.
Mark E. Larson to John W. Bone, Lot 7 Section B Holly Grove Estates Lacrosse for $503,000.
Jennifer Resnick Leonard to Kenneth Williams, Lot 62-M River Ridge Lacrosse District for $30,000.
Charles J. Lowrey to Jerry Dillion Lowrey, 13.8 AC Lacrosse District for $5,000.
John Daniel Lucas to Eastern Enterprises LLC, Lot 33 Hawks Nest Point Lacrosse District for $275,000.
Mallard Investments LLC to Glen A. Darch, Lots 4&5 Jefferson Point for $160,000.
James C. Martin, Jr. to Wanda Heaton, Lot 36-F River Ridge Lacrosse District for $197,500.
James E. Martin to Albert A. Henry, Jr., 2 Tracts Chase City District for $45,000.
Michael Glenn Mason to Ryan E. Swiger, Lots 57&58 Section 2 Holiday Shores for $58,900.
Henry W. Matthews to Larry Stephen Lindsey, Lot 71 Unit 8 Section B Roanoke Point Subdivision fror $17,000.
Jennifer D. McGeorge to David Copely Jones, Lots 21&22 Tract D 9.02 AC Pinecrest Acres Clarksville District for $45,320.
Clifford Wayne McGlone to Michael Hart, Lots 128-H&129-H River Ridge Lacrosse District for $10,500.
Mary Ruth Messineo to Alice S. Rockefeller, Lot 17 Section P Tanglewood Shores Lacrosse for $8,000.
Miles Creek Tobacco Growers Co to Miles Creek Holdings LLC, 2.00 AC Buckhorn District for $30,000.
Kevin A. Miller to Geoffrey W. Bacon, Parcel Bluestone District for $10,000.
Jesse S. Minter to Charles W. Young, Jr., Lot 92-F River Ridge Lacrosse District for $152,000.
Alfred Kinckle Moore to Edwin Ellis Talbott, Jr., Lot 1 2.50 AC Bluestone District for $35,500.
George A. Moreland, Jr. to Shelton Mitchell, Lot 18 Fox Run Sub Division for $123,000.
Charles R. Mugler to Farron L. McMillian, Lot 6 Goodell Cove Bluestone District for $370,000.
Kerry J. Mulholland to Peizhen Lu, 267.89 AC Clarksville District for $532,000.
Jesse C. Mullins to Mark Shawn Anthony, 1.3296 Part of Lot 44 and Lots 44-55 Hill Crest Town of Clarksville for $122,000.
Claire R. Overstreet Weir to Patricia Ann Geib for $120,000.
Kenneth E. Papp to Richard A. Uber, .50 AC Town of Clarksville for $50.
Janet Parlier to Marc MIchaud, Lots 45-50 Edgewood Estates for $255,000.
Leonard Pettus to Patrina C. Dailey, 0.26 AC Lots 33-35 Block A Town of Chase City for $25,000.
Cornelia G. Powell to Wright Forestry LLC, 3.0 AC Lacrosse District for $20,000.
Professional Foreclosure Corp to Victoria Jenkins, 2 Tracts Chase City District for $28,500.
Proffitt Farms LLC to William S. Wilkinson, Parcels Buckhorn & South Hill District for $1,300,000.
Gregory Pugh to Paul M. Brawner, Lots 19&24 W. C. Marks Bluestone District for $146,900.
Alexander Bryan Rawles to George Grayson Wagstaff, Town of Clarksville for $190,000.
Leon Revis to Jennifer Marie Desantis, 7 AC Palmer Springs District for $11,000.
Jimmy Edward Robertson to John Wesley Dailey, Sr., Lots 6&7 Block D Meadow Brook for $100,000.
Scott F. Rorrer to Ronda Roberts Mackey, Lots 23-H River Ridge Lacrosse District for $9,500.
Scott F. Rorrer to Samuel Thomas Crouch, Lots 24-H River Ridge Lacrosse District for $9,500.
Angela Paige Roughton to Mary Carol Cleaton Kallam, 116.53 AC South Hill District for $445,000.
Dezso Rubesch to Melanie Starr Rivera, Lot 46 Section B Great Creek Landing 1.21 AC for $339,900.
Laurence Ellwood Rumford, Jr. to Lance Sollars, 2 Parcels River Ridge Lacrosse District for $165,000.
Copeland Rusterholz to William Hugh Thompson, Parcel South Hill District for $62,500.
Angela D. Sanders Morris to Joshua A. Hall, Sr., Lots 16-17 Section B Block 2 Oak Hill Park Bluestone District for $10,000.
Peggy Ann Schmidt to Angela Gail Brooks, Lot 11C River Ridge Golf and Camping Club for $20,000.
David L. Schmindt to Patrick S. Coughlin, Lots 4&5 Turnbulls Tract 2 Oak Hill Park Section A Bluestone District for $225,000.
Jimmie Allen Skipwith to Sheryl Wilkerson, 1/12th Undivided Interest 55.56 AC for $4,630.
STC Investments, INC to Thomas J. Palamar, Lots 6-11 Block 2 Section B Oak Hill Bluestone District for $40,000.
Sherry K. Stokes to Kay H. Currin, Lot 1 South Hill District for $144,000.
Superior Investments INC to Una H. Harris, Jr., Parcel Town of South Hill for $225,000.
Roger D. Tanner to Ervin E. Gregory, Sr., Parcel Town of South Hill for $92,000.
Dennis Tatum to Pridesville Properties LLC, Lot 1 Beechtree Sub Division Bluestone District for $110,000.
Caroline A. Taylor, Tr. to Charles William Mills, Jr., Lot 45 Hawk’s Nest Point Lacrosse District for $205,000.
James W. Thomas to William Matthew Smith, Lots 176-178 Section A Cuscowilla Boydton District for $78,500.
Jason L. Thompson to Christopher B. Perry, Lot 92-L River Ridge Lacrosse District for $4,000.
Roland J. Trammell to Deloris L. Tinsley, Lot 11 Charles R Wagstaff for $12,000.
Richard A. Uber to Earl L. Kirby, Jr., .49 AC Town of Clarksville for $85,000.
Glenn E. Vaughn to Philip Alan Sledge, Lot 107 Section C Lacrosse District for $330,000.
Norman Davis Wagstaff, Jr. to Walter Earl Chinn, II, 4.45 Bluestone District for $385,500.
C. Colon Willoughby, Jr. to Ricky J. Backstrom, Lot 4 Lyndale Shores for $68,000.
Delores Francine Wilson to Willie G. Tillerson, III, Interest Parcel 2 Bluestone District for $6,000.
Dennis W. Wilson to Tiffany Woody, 2 Parcels Town of South Hill for $164,000.
Nancy C. Yeary to Richard T. Crowder, 46.98 AC Buckhorn District for $118,000.
Marsha C. Young to Gloria W. Best, Lots 154 Section D Joyceville Lacrosse District for $374,000.
