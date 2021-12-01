Chase City Elementary Honor Roll 1st Nine Weeks 2021

Chase City Elementary School would like to recognize the following 5th graders on making Honor Roll for the first 9 weeks of school:

Fifth Graders

  • Christopher Brown
  • Savanna Bruce
  • Devin Cruse
  • Zachary DeSantis
  • Jaylen Gaither
  • Makenzie German
  • Tristan Hochstuhl
  • Lainey Jackson
  • Peighton Owen
  • Tobin Smith
  • Aaliyah Toone
  • Bobby Townes
  • Erika Tucker
  • Kaylin Tucker
  • Tivon Wade
  • Jermaine Wade-Crawley
  • Pserenity Walker
  • Ayanna Washington
  • Joe Watson
  • Alexa Wells

Chase City Elementary School would like to recognize the following 4th graders on making Honor Roll for the first 9 weeks of school:

Fourth Graders

  • Eli Allgood
  • Scott Currin
  • Lilly Duke
  • Amias Foster
  • Rodney Greene
  • Eden Hoke
  • Phoebe Langley
  • Nicholas Lewis
  • Estefany Mandujano
  • Ahmed Mohamed
  • Grayson Mull
  • Jay-Z Watson
  • Hunter Whitten

Chase City Elementary School would like to recognize the following 3rd graders on making Honor Roll for the first 9 weeks of school:

Third Graders

  • A’Breyonna Boyd
  • Honesti Brooks
  • Ashanti Bullock
  • Khamari Bullock
  • Landon Burns
  • Haley Dellinger
  • Austin DeSantis
  • Rakell Frazier
  • Kaydence Gillispie
  • Jonathan Gordon
  • Jr., Preston Haley
  • Miracle Harris
  • Nathan Herzig
  • Brandon Hunter
  • Tamiyah Jackson
  • Nyla Jones
  • Da'Najah Lawson
  • Blake Lenhart
  • Maryanna Long
  • Jaxtyn Newton
  • Laylani Oliver
  • Zaneeyah Oliver
  • Cameron Spearman
  • Keontrae Thomas
  • Kaylin Thurston
  • Trevor Wade
  • Lamont Wade-Crawley
  • Mariyon Wilson

Chase City Elementary School would like to recognize the following 2nd graders on making All A's for the first 9 weeks of school:

Second Graders

  • Shujoon Alashmely
  • Nicholas Bratten
  • Kenslie Chandler
  • Romeo Gilliland
  • Kingston Gregory
  • Aubree Harlow
  • Shi'kiya Hargove
  • Angelica Kesack
  • Caroline Lawson
  • Danijay Lawson
  • Omar Mohamed
  • Arielle Spearman
  • La'Niyah Tucker
  • Xavier Wilson

Chase City Elementary School would like to recognize the following 1st graders on making All A's for the first 9 weeks of school:

First Graders

  • Braylen Bell
  • Nicholas Benjamin
  • Gatlin Boswell
  • Ryleigh Brewer
  • Hasiyon Brooks
  • Beautiful Carter
  • Kaleb Clary
  • April Crawford
  • Madisyn Hargrove
  • Cayden Hatcher
  • Amari Hayes
  • Dallas Hayes
  • Damari Hector
  • Kayson Hicks
  • Raylan Lancaster
  • Ebony Liggon
  • Marquise Marable
  • Terrell Rawlings
  • Tyler Thompson
  • Aniyah Wade
  • Ashton Wells
  • Cheyenne Whitfield
  • Tucker Whitten
  • Carrington Wiles
  • Emmitt Womack