Chase City to try out new emergency alert system; encourages residents to sign up

Chase City will be trying out a new mass communication system for emergencies soon. Town council approved using $2,600 of contingency funds to purchase the Voyent Alert System, since the town does not have a means of timely mass communication to warn citizens of emergencies such as road closures and water notices.
Voyent’s system will allow residents a chance to receive emergency messages in a timely manner either by phone call, text, email, via their app, or even social media. Town Manager Dusty Forbes explained that the town’s residents will be able to sign up themselves or come to the town’s office for help signing up once the system has been implemented. Residents will be able to choose the way they wish to be contacted.
While no one is obliged to sign up, the town encourages its citizens to do so. This communication system will easily become the most reliable avenue for citizens to learn about emergencies in real time.
Council member Whitaker expressed concern that the town’s more senior citizens may have difficulty in signing up for the service, however he was assured that the town will help residents who wish to sign up.
Mayor Alden Fahringer pointed out that the town will be able to narrow down the area of notification so that citizens receive only the information that is pertinent to their area. For example, “if we’re doing water repairs on a certain location and we know it’s going to cause an outage to just a little ring of locations we can put out an alert on just a small geographic location based on that. And it doesn’t have to go out to the whole town.”
Additionally, Voyent will provide the town with flyers and marketing materials to spread word about the service.
Whitaker was the first to make the motion authorizing this purchase. He stated, “This is a great idea, and it’s a great tool if we get it out there and the people take advantage of it.”
Council member James Bohannon seconded the motion, and it was authorized.
If the town decides to continue with the service next year, it will be added to the budget as a line item rather than coming from contingency funds.
The council also authorized using $2,000 from the water/sewer contingency funds to remove bamboo growing on the right of way easement on Grace Street for a sewer line replacement. Dusty said that the line keeps getting clogged and in order to make the repairs the vegetation needs to be cut down.
Whitaker made the motion, and B.J. Mull seconded.
The council reviewed the first-reading of an ordinance which would require at least 48” fences around all above ground and in ground pools for residents’ safety. The ordinance specifies that the sides of an above ground pool may be sufficient if the pool is 48” tall, however the ladder must be removable when not in use or have a gate.
Bohannon asked if the ordinance only applies to pools and not ponds. It was confirmed that this ordinance is only applicable to man-made pools.
Council member Michelle Wilson motioned to approve the first-reading of this ordinance; Council member Pauline Keeton seconded and the motioned passed. The town will review a second reading at the next meeting.
Mayor Alden thanked the Chase City Volunteer Fire Department for their continued support, including cooking the hot dogs for Trunk or Treat. He also thanked Castle’s Butcher Shop again for providing all of the hot dogs. Dusty Forbes also thanked everyone for their support of the Chase City Chamber and the Trunk or Treat event. He thanked the VFW especially for their $250 donation in order to provide more candy for the event.
Forbes stated that he will be bringing up the Dodd Street Intersection Project to the town’s planning committee, as the town has had a problem with trucks making a right-hand turn off of Main Street there as long as he can remember.
The Chase City Volunteer Fire Department will be testing fire hydrants in town on Thursday. Citizens may notice a slight discoloration to their water at this time. If you see any discoloration please let the water run for a few minutes until it runs clear.
Mary Ann Wood provided the town’s council with insight into Save Our Heritage’s progress with the Roller Mill, as well as some insight into the Beverly Wood’s progress with the Mecca Theater.
She shared that progress with the mill is going slowly right now as they focus on covering the holes in the windows as well as some of the cosmetic work. Save Our Heritage is plowing through, but they do need donations to carry on with the restoration.
Beverly Wood’s work on the Mecca is going wonderfully. Mary Wood shared that Beverly has been able to get some grants to help with the amount of work that needs to be done. The Mecca is continuing to improve things both inside and out. They dream of the day they are able to open the theater back up for movies!