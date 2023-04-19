CIVIL RIGHTS DISCRIMINATION COMPLAINT PROCESS

Boydton, VA, - April 06, 2023 – Martha Overton, Acting Executive Director for USDA’s Farm Service Agency in Mecklenburg County today reminded farmers, and ranchers as a participant or applicant for programs or activities operated or sponsored by USDA you have a right to be treated fairly. If you believe you have been discriminated against because of your age, color, disability, familial/parental status, gender identity (including gender expression), marital status, national origin, political beliefs, income derived from public assistance, race, religion, reprisal/retaliation, sex, or sexual orientation, you may file a discrimination complaint. A complaint must be filed within 180 calendar days from the date the complainant knew, or should have known, of the alleged discrimination.
To file a program complaint of discrimination, complete the USDA Program Discrimination
Complaint Form found online at http://www.ascr.usda.gov/complaint_filing_cust.html or
at any USDA office, or write a letter addressed to USDA and provide in the letter all the
information requested in the form. To request a copy of the form, call
(866) 632-9992. Submit your completed form or letter to USDA by:
- mail: U.S. Department of Agriculture
- Office of the Assistant Secretary of Civil Rights
- 1400 Independence Avenue, S.W.
- Washington, D.C. 20250-9410
- fax to (202) 690-7442
- e-mail at program.intake@usda.gov.
Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication for program
information (e.g., Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language, etc.) should contact
the responsible Agency or USDA’s TARGET Center at (202) 720-2600 (voice and TTY) or contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at (800) 877-8339. Additionally, program information
may be made available in languages other than English.