Winter Storm Warnings = Winter Weather Driving Advisories

As snow, sleet and rain continue to fall across various regions of Virginia today, Virginia State Police troopers continue to respond to traffic crashes and disabled vehicles caused by motorists driving too fast for conditions. State police is still asking people to avoid driving, unless absolutely unnecessary. The drive is not worth the risk of a crash, getting stuck, injury to your/passenger, or the cost of a repair.
State police have responded to 313 traffic crashes and aided 277 disabled/stuck motorists since 12:01 a.m. Monday (Jan. 3) through 10:30 a.m. Monday (Jan. 3). The majority of those crashes have involved only damage to vehicles. There have been no reported fatalities at this time.
As of 10:30 a.m. Monday (Jan. 3), state police are currently responding to 137 traffic crashes and 119 disabled/stuck vehicles across the state. State police is still on the scene of a jackknifed tractor-trailer blocking the westbound lanes on Interstate 64 at the 168 mile marker in Goochland County. There were no injuries and the tractor-trailer is hauling 18,000 lbs of plastic furniture.
--------
It appears much of Virginia will be jump starting 2022 with a serious winter weather situation. The Virginia State Police is encouraging Virginians to plan ahead and avoid having to travel during inclement conditions. The National Weather Service is calling for accumulations of snow, as well as combinations of rain and sleet in the early morning hours of Monday, Jan. 3. If you can delay your travel overnight and early Monday, please do until VDOT has an opportunity to treat/clear roadways for safe travel.
The Virginia State Police is already preparing for the winter weather and will have all available troopers on patrol in order to respond as quickly as possible to traffic crashes, emergencies and disabled motorists.
If you must travel during the storm:
- Know Before You Go! Before heading out, check Virginia road conditions at www.511virginia.org or download the VDOT 511 app.
- Clear ALL snow and ice from the roof, trunk, hood and windows of your vehicle - car, SUV, minivan, pickup truck, commercial vehicle - before you travel.
- Use your headlights - in rain AND snow. Virginia law requires headlights on when your wipers are active.
- Drive for conditions - slow your speed and increase your traveling distance between the vehicle ahead of you.
- Always buckle up.
- Avoid distractions - put down the phone.
- Do not call 911 or #77 for road conditions. Please leave these emergency lines open for emergencies only.