Chase City Council looking to change meeting time

Chase City’s January council meeting was rather uneventful. The Council approved a first reading to change the time of council meetings from 7:00p.m. to 6:00p.m., as well as the creation of an Economic Development Committee. The Council also approved a first pass at abolishing the requirement that a member of the Planning Commission must be a resident of the town.
Meetings continue to be held virtually, live streamed on the Town of Chase City Youtube channel due to COVID restrictions on meetings of more than 10 people.
To provide further clarification on a matter from last month’s meeting, property owner Paul Jackson told the Town Council that he would withdraw his application for a conditional permit to to establish 14 one bedroom/one bathroom apartments on the second floor of 411 North Main Street if the council would grant him a business license for a hotel/motel as section B-3 is already zoned for hotels/motels.
Dusty Forbes told Jackson that he would require more information such as business plans and designs before a license could be granted. Jackson shared that he spoke with the building inspector who assured that everything would be in compliance with Town Code.
Mayor Fahringer added on that he would like for the Planning Commission and the Town Attorney to investigate this matter first. It was decided that Town Manager Forbes would reach out to the Town Attorney before moving forward with the matter.
The Town also passed a second reading on maximum stacking height for town limits. The following additions were made to the Town Ordinance Code:
Add a maximum of 8’ height for stacking of any items in the residential districts in Town.
A 8’ height maximum for stacking of items will prohibit unsightly items from towering above fences and will be safer for residents.