Principal issues high school orientation and start dates

Dear MCHS Phoenix Students and Families,
We are excited to welcome our students to Mecklenburg County High School for the 2022-2023 school year! Students, we hope you have enjoyed your summer vacation and are eager to enter a new building where tremendous opportunities await you. Parents, guardians, and families, we appreciate your support and involvement. As we begin this year, many exciting events will take place in our new school that require particular instructions and attention to specific groups of students.
We are delighted to announce our class level orientation schedule to kick off our 2022-2023 school year. Class schedules will be mailed mid-August. Both students and parents/guardians are welcome to join us for this event. Parking is available in the large lot to the east (right side) of the high school building. Everyone should enter through the cafeteria located at the rear of the building.
Students should bring their Chromebook with them to orientation so their device can be reactivated before the first day of school. Our Technology Department will be available to help ensure student devices are working properly.
Each class level orientation will be held on the following dates:
- Senior Class (Grade 12) - Tuesday, September 6, 2022
- Junior Class (Grade 11) - Wednesday, September 7, 2022
- Sophomore Class (Grade 10) - Thursday, September 8, 2022
- Freshman Class (Grade 9) - Friday, September 9, 2022
Each class level orientation will follow the schedule below:
- 5:00 p.m. - Welcome and Remarks ; MCHS Gymnasium
- 5:30 p.m.- Pick-up student schedules and pay fees; MCHS Cafeteria
- 5:45 p.m. - Find classes and meet teachers throughout the school
- 7:00 p.m. - Building Closes
Our school year will begin with a staggered start for students, meaning all grade levels will not begin school on the same day. We will follow the schedule below for the first few days of school.
- Monday, September 12 - First day of school for 12th and 11th grade students.
- 10th and 9th grade students will engage in remote learning via Canvas and will not report to school on this day.
- Tuesday, September 13 - First day of school for 10th and 9th grade students.
- 12th and 11th grade students will engage in remote learning via Canvas and will not report to school on this day.
- Wednesday, September 14 - ALL MCHS students report to school.
- Students who do not attend grade level orientation should come to school with all necessary supplies and be prepared to pay appropriate fees.
Parents/guardians will also need to look for forms requiring parent/guardian signature. Such forms will need to be completed, signed, and returned as soon as possible.
On behalf of the MCHS faculty and staff, we are energized and excited about the upcoming year and we look forward to working with you all! Please feel free to call or email with any concerns, suggestions, or ideas to help make this a great year!
Follow us on Facebook for upcoming events and information at MCHSPhoenix. Go Phoenix!
Kind regards,
Dr. Magie Wilkerson