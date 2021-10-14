ODU, SVHEC Plan Tech Careers Q&A

Old Dominion University (ODU) and the Southern Virginia Higher Education Center (SVHEC) are teaming up to help individuals across the region access tech careers.
Through the Tech Talent Initiative, ODU and SVHEC have created a career pathway that allows individuals in Southern Virginia to stay local while earning a bachelor’s degree in computer science, computer engineering, and information technology. These careers are in-demand and offer individuals excellent pay and opportunities for advancement in a growing industry.
To provide more information, ODU and SVHEC are hosting virtual Tech Talent Q&A sessions.
On Tuesday, October 26th at 6:00pm, a Q&A session for high school students and their parents or guardians will be provided. Online registration for the is available at http://bit.ly/svheck12.
On Friday, October 29th at 12:00pm, a virtual Q&A session for adult students, IT Academy completers, and career switchers will be held. Online registration is available at http://bit.ly/svhectech.
During the Tech Talent Q&A sessions, ODU representatives will provide program information, explain the differences between computer science, computer engineering, and information technology, and answer questions about applying to ODU.
SVHEC representatives will provide information on starting locally, and available SVHEC resources to support program success.
For more information email srbarry@odu.edu or call 757-255-8618.