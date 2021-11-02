Youngkin projected winner; results will be certified November 15

Election Day has arrived and Virginia’s citizens have cast their votes for Virginia’s new Governor. This year, former Governor Terry McAuliffe (D) and Republican nominee Glenn Younkin (R) face off for the seat left empty by Governor Ralph Northam after reaching term limit.
Former Governor McAuliffe was succeeded by Governor Ralph Northam in the 2017 election. The last Republican Governor to serve the Commonwealth was Governor Bob McDonell who won the vote in the 2009 gubernatorial election.
Both nominees boast years of experience as businessmen. McAuliffe lists experience as a banker, a real estate developer, a hotel owner, and a home builder amongst other online pursuits; Youngkin’s business experience comes from his 25 years with the private-equity firm The Carlyle Group, of which he served as co-CEO for two and a half years before stepping down.
Princess Blanding is also on the gubernatorial ballot as a member of the independent Liberation Party. The Liberation Party aims to, “rebuild and establish communities by creating generational wealth, dismantling racist systems, fostering sociocultural enlightenment, and claiming our rightful political positions to ensure Black Liberation,” as stated on their website.
Blanding’s position on the ballot could lead to a divide amongst Democratic voters and aid a Youngkin victory.
Hala Ayala (D) and Winsome Sears (R) compete for the Lieutenant Governor. Hala Ayala previously served as the 51st District’s Delegate since 2018, but announced that she would not be seeking re-election in December 2020 due to her candidacy for Lieutenant Governor. Winsome Sears also previously served as a Virginia Delegate of the 90th District from 2002-2004.
Incumbent Mark Herring (D) is seeking a third term as Attorney General against Jason Miyares (R). Herring has served as Virginia’s 47th Attorney General since his first election in 2014. Before that, he served as a Virginia Delegate for the 33rd District. Miyares has also served as a Virginia Delegate for the 82nd District. Miyares assumed office in 2016.
Lastly, Mecklenburg citizens are exercising their right to vote for the 61st District’s Delegate this election. Incumbent Tommy Wright (R) is seeking re-election against Trudy Bell Berry (D) who previously sought to unseat him in the 2019 election. Joe Paschal is also running as a member of the Libertarian Party.
Wright has served the 61st District—comprised of Mecklenburg, Nottoway, Amelia, Cumberland, and Lunenburg counties—since 2001. Before Election, Wright served on the Lunenburg County Board of Supervisors.
Similar to last year’s November General Election, Mecklenburg has voted red down the ballot.
Incumbent Wright has been re-elected by the 61st District with a 65.61% (7,821) majority of the vote. Trudy Bell Berry received less support this election than in 2019, garnering just 31.78% (3,789) of the vote. Joe Paschal received a total of 311 votes, or 2.61%.
Glenn Youngkin received 64.61% (7,915) of Mecklenburg’s votes. McAuliffe received 34.70% (4,251), and Princess Blanding received just 0.69% (84) total votes. There were no write-ins for this election.
Similarly Winsome Sears won Mecklenburg’s vote for Lieutenant Governor with 66.16% (7,895) and Hala Ayala received 33.84% (4,039). Jason Miyares got 65.51% (7,819) while incumbent Mark Herring received 34.49% (4,116).
Currently 2,492 out of 2,855 of Virginia’s precincts have reported results. As it stands, Youngkin is posed to surpass former Governor Terry McAuliffe to take the Governor’s seat. Youngkin has currently received 52.57% (1,393,123) of the Commonwealth’s votes. McAuliffe trails behind with only 42.64% (1,236,103) votes. Princess Blanding has also received 0.70% (18,667) with the remaining 0.08% going to write-in candidates.
Winsome Sears and Jason Miyares are also set to join Youngkin with a similar amount of the vote. However, only a total of 77% of absentee ballots have been returned at this time. Absentee ballots that were postmarked by November 2 will still be accepted through November 5. Any received after that time will not count. Knowing this, the results are not yet official.
We will continue to update this story with totals as they are officiated.
All results will be certified by November 15.