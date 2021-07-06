Benchmark Bankshares, Inc. Declares Semi-Annual Dividend

Benchmark Bankshares, Inc. (BMBN), the Kenbridge-based holding company for Benchmark Community Bank, recently announced the declaration of a semi-annual dividend of $0.33 per share to holders of common stock of the company. This dividend is unchanged from the dividend declared in December of 2020.
The record date for shareholders entitled to payment of the dividend will be the close of business, 4:00 P.M., on July 5, 2021, with payment to occur by July 31, 2021.
The common stock of Benchmark Bankshares, Inc. trades on the OTC Pink marketplace under the symbol BMBN. Any stockbroker can assist with purchases of the company's stock, as well as with sales of holdings.
Benchmark Community Bank, founded in 1971, is headquartered in Kenbridge, VA. It is the company's sole subsidiary which operates seventeen banking offices throughout central Southside Virginia and northern North Carolina. Additional information is available at the company’s website, www.BCBonline.com.