The Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) will be hosting a how-to-apply webinar for the FY2022 Virginia Statewide Business District Resurgence Grant Fund, which seeks to advance and accelerate post-pandemic recovery of Virginia business and commercial district. More specifically, the funds will be going to support economically disadvantaged communities and businesses that have been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic. The Virginia DHCD further explains, "Through expanding organizational and business support grants, funding is envisioned to provide a more inclusive framework for community-driven, comprehensive revitalization and vitality.”
The goals of the Resurgence Grant Fund are to: provide grants that serve small, women-owned, minority-owned, and immigrant-owned businesses within a targeted business district; provide grants for consultant services, technical assistance and training opportunities for entrepreneurs and small business owners; provide grants for consultant services, technical assistance and training opportunities for commercial and mixed-use building owners, and aspiring small-scale real estate developers; offer capacity building technical services to create and strengthen local networks and organizations supporting community and economic development in targeted business districts; and lastly, to create local or regional e-commerce platform for micro, small, and sole proprietorship businesses that are producing, creating and making products in Virginia.
Local governments, local economic development organizations, regional economic development organizations (including PDCs), non-profits, local organization with a focus on small businesses within a commercial district and Chambers of Commerce are all eligible to apply.
The following list has been provided as examples of eligible activities:
Organizational Capacity Building & Technical Assistance (up to $50,000)
- Strategic planning for the organization or master planning for the community to include economic vitality recommendations and implementation phases.
- Other innovative organizational capacity building or technical assistance projects, as needed by the community or organization
- Local municipal matching grant program with business support outcomes.
- Planning for Community Initiated Development
- Entreprenerial Ecosystems
- Market studies and prospectus development
Business Support & Technical Assistance Grants (up to $100,000)
- Direct Small Business and Entrepreneurial Support and Training
- Other innovative SWAM business support projects, as needed by the community.
- Business retention and expansion strategies
- Professional and non-professional services to help set a business up for long-term success, i.e. legal, financial, accounting, marketing, social media, e-commerce, etc.
- Support building and real estate improvement programs
- Building feasibility studies
- Develop marketing and promotional campaigns in support of local businesses.
- Facade renderings and floor plan development
- Placemaking in support of local businesses
- Small scale production/manufacturing business support
- Up to 10% of the grant award may be used for administration of the grant.
- E-commerce platform
All grant applications require a 5:1 match (cash or in-kind). Other complimentary resources that can be leveraged: American Rescue Plant Act funding, CARES Act funding, Community Development Block Grant, Community Business Launch, GO Virginia, and the Small Business Administration.
To register for the how-to-apply webinar to be held on June 15, go to https://dmz1.dhcd.virginia.gov/dhcevents/registration.aspx?EID=422 for registration. Interested applications can also register to attend and learn more about eligibility, application submission requirements, grant selection and more specific program information.