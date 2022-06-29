Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, States to make own decisions

The U.S. Supreme Court officially reversed Roe v. Wade on Friday, June 24, declaring that the constitutional right to abortion, upheld for nearly a half century, no longer exists. The vote was 5-4 in favor of overturning Roe.
Justice Samuel Alito said that the 1973 Roe ruling and repeated subsequent high court decisions reaffirming Roe, "must be overruled because they were egregiously wrong, the argument’s exceptionally weak and so damaging that they amounted to an abuse of judicial authority.”
"It's a sad day for the court and for the country," Biden said, following the Roe v. Wade overturn decision, calling for Congress to codify the right to an abortion.
"It was three justices named by one president, Donald Trump, who were the core of today's decision to upend the scales of justice and eliminate a fundamental right for women in this country. Make no mistake, this decision is a culmination of a deliberate effort over decades to upset the balance of our law," Biden said.
"It's a realization of an extreme ideology and a tragic error of the Supreme Court in my view," he added.
“The court has done what it's never done before; expressly take away a constitutional right that is so fundamental to so many Americans that had already been recognized. The court's decision to do so will have real and immediate consequences," he said.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called the ruling an insult, a slap in the face to women. "There's no point in saying good morning, because it certainly is not one," she said. "This morning the radical Supreme Court is eviscerating women's rights and endangering their health and safety."
The ruling hands the decision back to states. Abortions are still allowed in Virginia during the first trimester of pregnancy. During the second trimester, they are allowed if performed in a hospital. In the third, they are only allowed if the mother’s life or health is in jeopardy.
In 2020, Virginia repealed a provision requiring patients to undergo an ultrasound and counseling and wait 24 hours before abortions. Minors are required to have an "authorized person," a parent or legal guardian, provide written consent before receiving an abortion.
The Code of Virginia states that, Virginia allows licensed doctors and nurse practitioners to perform abortions in the first trimester; in the second trimester if the procedure is performed in a licensed hospital; and in the third trimester under additional circumstances including three physicians concluding that the continuation of the pregnancy is likely to result in the death of the woman or substantially and irremediably impair the mental or physical health of the woman.